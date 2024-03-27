Olay
Cosmetic Formulation Science
Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson

Instructor: Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson

What you'll learn

  • Develop skills in selecting and using cosmetic raw materials

  • Understand the essentials of cosmetic formulation and laboratory safety

  • Learn effective documentation techniques for cosmetic science.

  • Acquire practical knowledge in writing and processing cosmetic formulas

Assessments

12 quizzes, 5 assignments

This course is part of the Introduction to Cosmetic Science and Ingredients Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Cosmetic Formulation Science. This is the second course of the P&G Cosmetic Science Specialization program. In this course, you will explore the fundamentals of cosmetic formulations, emphasizing the selection and use of raw materials for your formulations. This week, you will learn about the importance of raw materials in cosmetic formulations. You'll learn to identify and select the ideal raw materials, ensuring your formulations are effective and innovative. This foundational knowledge is essential for anyone aspiring to excel in the cosmetic industry. Let's dive in!

6 videos5 readings1 quiz1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This week, you will get into the details of the cosmetic formulation process, specifically focusing on surfactants and additives. You'll explore the diverse behaviors of different surfactants and additives and learn about the hydrophilic-lipophilic balance (HLB) scale for emulsifier selection. Additionally, you'll delve into the various categories of preservatives, enriching your understanding of the components that make up effective cosmetic products.

23 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

This week, you'll become well-versed in the importance of laboratory safety and the relevant codes that govern it. You'll identify and utilize cosmetic personal protective equipment (PPE) and become familiar with the best practices for working in a cosmetic laboratory. Furthermore, this module will help you develop insights into the importance of meticulous record-keeping, emphasizing the use of laboratory notebooks and digital records.

13 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

In this week, we explore the fundamental concepts of skincare formulation. You will learn about their differences and how to use them effectively in your product formulation. You will explore using weight percentages in formulations and learn how to convert mass percentages accurately. You will also learn about different types of skincare formulations and explore the concept of Certificate analysis and determining specifications.

8 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 assignments

Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson
