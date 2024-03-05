Olay
Introduction to Cosmetic and Skincare Science
Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson

Instructor: Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson

What you'll learn

  • Understand the evolution and cultural significance of cosmetics

  • Grasp fundamental skin biology and how it relates to skincare

  • Gain knowledge of safety standards for consumer wellness in cosmetics

  • Learn about cosmetic ingredients and their role in product formulation

There are 5 modules in this course

In Module 1, we start by unfolding the history of cosmetics. We explore the cultural and technological evolution of cosmetics, from ancient rituals to contemporary practices. The landscape of the cosmetic industry is a walkthrough of the global market dynamics, stakeholders' roles, and regulatory influences that define the current cosmetics landscape. We end this module by investigating cutting-edge technologies, sustainable initiatives, and the ever-evolving consumer preferences shaping the future of cosmetics.

10 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module on skin biology, we delve into the intricate layers of the skin, including the epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis, to understand their crucial roles in maintaining skin health and function. Exploring the dynamic processes of skin aging, we analyze the impact of intrinsic and extrinsic factors on the skin's structure and appearance. Additionally, we investigate the intricate relationship between the skin and its microbiome, highlighting the pivotal role of diverse microbial communities in regulating skin health and immunity.

14 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

In the field of cosmetology, a comprehensive understanding of the categories of cosmetic raw materials is crucial. By considering the diverse functions of these ingredients and the intricate balance between synthetic and natural elements, one can navigate the ongoing debate around natural and synthetic cosmetic products. Careful considerations of ingredients in cosmetics help ensure the development of safe and effective formulations, fostering a holistic approach to product innovation and consumer well-being.

8 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Grasping the fundamentals of crafting cosmetics is essential in the field of beauty products. It begins with understanding the process of creating various products for diverse consumer needs and preferences. However, it's not just about aesthetic appeal—ensuring their safety and longevity is crucial. This is why conducting thorough stability and safety assessments is vital to comply with regulations and ensure consumer satisfaction with the products.

9 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

Students can describe and identify four common skin conditions and how the cosmetics industry combats the harmful effect of sun exposure on our skin.

8 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson
4 Courses1,443 learners

Olay

