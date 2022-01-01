Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Marketing, Organizational Development, Social Media, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Sales, Communication, Business Process Management, Probability & Statistics, Business Psychology, Human Resources, Analysis
4.6
(1.2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
New York Institute of Finance
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Budget Management, Research and Design, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Operational Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Risk Management, Business Analysis, Finance, Probability & Statistics, Leadership and Management, Audit, Supply Chain and Logistics, Problem Solving
4.1
(24 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Northwestern University
Skills you'll gain: Audience, Business Case, Change Management, Collaboration, Communication, Conflict Management, Crisis, Data Management, Decision Making, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Negotiation, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(4k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Business Transformation, Change Management, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computer Networking, Continuous Integration, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Google Cloud Platform, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(2.9k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Advertising, Analysis, Business Analysis, Change Management, Communication, Corporate Accouting, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Finance, Financial Analysis, Financial Management, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Planning, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.4
(451 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Institute of Certified Professional Managers
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Leadership, General Accounting, Communication, Human Resources, Analysis, Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Operations Management, Business Psychology, Sales
4.8
(121 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months