SS
Apr 27, 2017
good course gives a basic foundation for data analytics ! Excellent for beginners who have no idea how to use excel for want to learn systematically excel files given at every lecture are very useful.
SW
May 25, 2020
The training provided by Dr. Sharad is easy to follow and learn. Bravo and Thank you.\n\nThe level of difficulty from the quiz and the final task is just right and it is making us to think creatively.
By Peter K•
Jan 5, 2018
First of all Question 2 on the Week 3 quiz is horseshit & while the instructors have not gotten back to me on that run-on paragraph of nonsense at least one other student seems to agree with me. I also threatened to call it out in my course review if it wasn't rewritten for clarity & I am an extremely petty person.
Other than that this is an absolutely fantastic course for people with limited Excel experience like myself. The lectures are all good length and skills are build upon each other in a nice logical way. The quizzes (sans week 3 question 2 & a few other questions that could be rewritten for better clarity) are well designed & actually help with developing the skills instead of just asking you to regurgitate facts from the lectures.
Not currently enrolled in the full specialization, but would consider coming back to it when I have more time.
By AMEESHA M•
Jun 3, 2020
Everything was explained in detail, even the smallest bits we don't pay attention to. Beautifully designed course, I would recommend it to anyone looking to get started with excel and data analytics.
By William J•
Oct 4, 2018
Excellent Course. I have been using Excel for years and still learned some very useful skills here. Most notable for me was the use of Pivot Charts and Tables, and the use of Excel Data Analysis tools to create histogram charts(which, up until now I did manually). The section on VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP was also very useful. The section on IF statements is well laid out in case you have not worked
By SARI R•
Jun 24, 2019
Brief Course with very efficiently organized course material. The way of teaching was very good in simple way.A great course in MS Excel for beginners to have an in-depth knowledge with confidence.
By Aline•
Jun 30, 2020
The explanation on the course itself is easy to understand, although it does not cover much, just simple examples. However, the main problem is when it comes to the assignments, you really struggle (not only me but you can notice it by the number of people mentioning the same thing in the forum chat) - the reason you struggle is because the assignment is given with questions in details but you were not taught in such details. I had to google further info to resolve the questions. My suggestion is: add more info on the course with much more details (equal to the assignments given) or give a simple assignment question. Also, the questions in the assignment are not very clear and well explained, you feel that you have not really watched the video - although when you try to redo all the excels as per on the videos I really do them quickly.
By Kagima N•
Jan 29, 2021
Dr Sharad has made Excel Learning very concise and easily understandable. The advanced concepts are easily understood by even beginners. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn at Rice University.
By Raj D C•
Nov 27, 2017
A very well taught, comprehensive course on Excel, VLookups, Pivot Tables, Pivot Charts, etc, etc. I really enjoyed this course, and feel like I learnt a lot from taking it. The lectures were interesting, and the quizzes and course material was just right, not anywhere near overwhelming or difficult to understand.
So from me to you, a big thank you !!!
By Raju B•
Jan 3, 2019
Overall the course content and the way it is explained with right examples is making one to follow and understand the tools available in excel. It would be nice, if the course gives the option to choose the Excel version one has, so that it will be easy to quickly find the options being discussed
By sidharth k•
Apr 28, 2017
By Heather H•
Jan 11, 2019
A good course for anyone looking for an introduction to using Excel for analysis. There is some help with navigation, but to be successful in this class it would be very helpful for a person to already be fairly familiar with the Excel ribbon and basic Excel navigation.
By Amit M•
Dec 10, 2018
The course is very helpful to enter into Data Analysis starting Excel. I learned many new things to analyse data using excel and I am confident now to handle more data after this course. Whom so ever want to learn data analysis using excel must go for this course.
By Luis C•
May 18, 2018
Excellent class, well-written and presented with real-world examples that are challenging but not impossible to complete if you follow the small quizzes and stay on top of the deadlines. Great job!
By Ashok A•
Oct 18, 2017
This is amazing to see that i have completed the course with so much logical and analytical questions been answered. It is really valued a lot the course and lots of useful information to learn.
By Joy S•
Nov 7, 2019
Good course, but would be good if it was similar to Macquarie's Excel Course, in terms of providing Exercise material to practice with while watching the videos.
By Susannah•
Jun 16, 2020
I took this as part of the specialization, so this review applies to the whole 5-course specialization. In this specific course, I learned some useful Excel problem-solving tips and functions here. It didn't go into too much detail on formatting and some other functions, since I think its intended to set you up for statistics specifically, but it was an excellent class nonetheless. The files and PowerPoint slides were well-done; for example, unlike some other Excel courses I've taken on Coursera, the PowerPoint slides are explanatory and clear, the text is big enough to be able to take screenshots of for note-taking purposes, and the quiz and test questions are clearly worded. Sharad also is a very good lecturer- engaging and doesn't rush through things; rather, he reminds you of things throughout the course, rather than just mentioning them once and then never explaining it again and assuming you remember it.
By Myka T•
Aug 18, 2018
If you need a very basic introduction to Excel this would be a perfect course. Anyone who has little to no familiarity with pivot tables, lookup functions, and basic mathematics calculations would definitely benefit from the course. The instructor is very thorough. I consider myself an advanced user and found a few of the end-lesson testing questions to have a good level of challenge to them considering the lessons at hand. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone needing to learn Excel for data manipulation.
By Chris•
Jul 15, 2017
A very methodical and careful explanation of each stage involved in using MS Excel for basic data analysis in a business context. It is necessary that candidates look on the discussion forum, check the web, review the materials, and think carefully about the tasks in the weekly quizzes to pass. The support from the instructors was excellent: prompt and helpful. I am looking forward to taking the next stage. Thank you, Dr Sharad Borle and his team.
By M.Vikas•
Nov 11, 2016
I would give 5 out of 5 without any hesitation. It is a wonderful course covering right from the basics to a moderate level, presenting the approaches to analyse the data. Good that Dr.Borle had presented tricky assignments for the course, that really helped us to use our brains and dig into the analysis. Much appreciated course. Thank you Dr.Borle and Coursera. Look forward to many more interesting courses on Data Analysis and Analytics.
By Kalyani K•
Jan 12, 2019
The professor and the team has done a great job here!
Excel sheets always looked and sounded like French and Greek to me until I took up this particular course, thanks to the efforts to the professor and his team!
I will definitely recommend this course to my friends who are looking into taking their first steps towards Excel.
Thanks for one such great, simple yet comprehensible course.
By Fattah M T•
Dec 20, 2016
Excellent!!! Thanks a lot to all behind this course ( specially the course instructor Mr. Sharad Borle for his clear and to the point presentation) . Examples, Videos, Sub-Titles, Quiz and other contents really help the learner to be more adroit and practical. I would like to complete advanced courses and other upcoming courses if possible. You guys deserve high rating, Kudos (y)
By Tom M•
Jan 25, 2017
I use Excel constantly at work, but I have frequently gotten information from it the hard way. This course helped me increase my knowledge in some Excel functions that I knew about, but wasn't getting the most out of, such as Pivot Tables. I have already applied what I learned in this course at work and THAT is about the best that you can hope for from a class.
By Angelique P•
Oct 22, 2017
This course helped reinforce some of the excel data analysis I learned during my MBA statistics class. The most useful content for me was vlookup and pivot tables. I realize the importance of applying the learning immediately in order to master the skills learned in this course. I look forward to taking the next course in the series!
By Alouache N•
Aug 21, 2019
Very good introduction to approach data analysis with Excel. The author of this MOOC gives an efficient method of using Excel sorting and processing functionalities, using files-scenarios close to real situations.
On the other hand, I would have liked the quality of the videos to be better and sharper.
Thank you for this course.
By Eric L•
Oct 5, 2017
I would definitely recommend this course for anyone who wants to learn advanced excel functions. The module is easy to understand and the videos are so helpful. Also you'll have a good teacher so it adds to the fun part of studying. It is definitely a must for people who would want to expand their existing knowledge of excel.
By Estu K W•
Nov 14, 2018
For someone who is very unfamiliar with Excel and Data Analysis, this course really help me to understand the concept of each functions which are useful for data analysis. The explanation and curriculum is packed and clear, so for someone who's full time worker, it does help them to learn new things effectively and efficiently.