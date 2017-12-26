WB
Dec 20, 2017
I have found Course 3 and 4 of this specialization to be challenging, but rewarding. It has helped me build confidence that I can do just about anything with data provided to increase positive impact.
BB
Apr 21, 2020
Wonderful Course having in depth knowledge about all the topics of regression analysis. Instructor is very much clear about the topic and having good teaching skill. Method of teaching also very good.
By Rishav k•
Dec 26, 2017
Could have been more challenging. Moderate courses are easy to pass but doesn't bring about extreme competitive spirit. Some peer graded assignments could be better.
By Susannah•
Jun 16, 2020
Very good class. Appreciated that it was hands-on, the quizzes were relatively challenging but not unrealistically so, the text on the slides was large (I like to take screenshot and save them to my notes), and the Excel screens were easy to see (unlike some other classes involving Excel I've taken on Coursera, in which you cannot see the calculations and they do not show up legibly in my screenshots/notes), and it was well-organized. I might have liked more reinforcement and explanation of some of the trickier concepts, such as introducing an interaction effect.
By Shady N S•
Dec 27, 2018
I love this Specialization, and look forward to completing it! It's an amazing journey in Statistics with Excel! If you're a beginner in Statistics, you might see the whole Specialization a bit difficult and will need to look for a Statistics course. The instructor is also a huge plus!
By Swati D•
Feb 6, 2018
Very Basic Course on Linear Regression. More advanced applications examples would have been helpful
By Lawrence C C H•
Oct 7, 2020
This Linear regression for business statistics course had given me the simple ideas and insights on how to use a set of data or information to obtain a Linear co-relation in a linear equation and obtain the value of the coefficient to extrapolate unknown variables. The presenter had presented the course in a simple and clear English cum with lecturer notes and MS Excel files. Mostly important is the feedback in Discussion forum from teaching staff to answer our questions to assist in my learning of this course. I gave 5 stars rating for a well organised and good quality course. Area for improvement is teaching staff should answer questions posted in the discussion forum in a timely manner and this will also help other students to study the same issues raised in the future.
By JOHN S•
Oct 11, 2020
Content of the course is exceptionally useful. I have taken a few econometrics courses before and this course makes me feel much more confident about using regression for analysis than the other courses. The quizzes have an acceptable level of difficulty - not too easy, not too difficult as well.
This course itself will allow you to understand the basic concepts of linear regression and gives you the confidence to use it for actual real life analysis.
By Karen S Z•
Jul 31, 2018
Excellent introduction to Linear Regression. As you progress, you learn how to use dummy (category) variables as well as interaction variables. Examples are explained in detail so you can understand how it works. This course isn't about understanding all the detailed math & theory, but explains enough to you understand (at a high level) what you're doing and why. Then, you learn how to do it in Excel. I really enjoyed this class!
By Ashis G•
May 17, 2020
This specialization in business analytics with MS Excel is one of the most comprehensive introductions to Linear Regression as well as its applications to business statistics. Dr. Borle's lectures are engaging in their accords, and coupled with the depiction of practical implementations in MS Excel makes this course an enriching experience.
By Faisal n K•
Aug 17, 2020
Professor explained all hard and tough concepts in simple and plain language. This course is a nice gift from coursera. definitely, it has improved my overall knowledge and skills. the practical examples used by professor has helped a lot to develop greater understanding of regression and its practical application.
By Anirban G•
Jun 26, 2020
Dear Professor, I started learning this course just few days back and able to complete just because of you, the way you each and every topics is just outstanding. I am very grateful to you as the way you teach any layman can understand the topics.
Thanks,
Anirban Gupta
By Avi G•
Sep 20, 2017
A very good course on Regression statistics with examples from the business sector that can be used later in work or life. Prof. Borle explained all topics slowly and clearly. i would extend the course to more Regression topics (residuals@ more)
Thank you prof. Borle.
By Victor A•
Jan 30, 2022
I have a background in chemistry and I use linear regression on a daily basis. It was nice to understand more about this models and even though my background was not the focus of the course, I got much value from this topic. Dr. Borle is amazing at teaching.
By KRYSTALLIA A•
Mar 28, 2021
Very helpful course. The professor was very explanatory. He explain with a simple way the practical part of the linear regression. the examples were very helpful too. If you want to understand the linear regression this is a very good start!
By shwetamehna•
Jun 18, 2019
I like this course. You need to study this course if you want basic understanding of Statistics because Statistics is base need of analytical field. And instructor explained each and every team in a very simple way. Thanks a lot Professor.
By Kirtana S•
May 6, 2017
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. This is an excellent course for all those who wish to understand and apply regression at work. Professor Borle explains every concept in detail and ensures he interprets each aspect as simple as possible.
By Anchal R•
May 10, 2020
Loved the course structure.
The way each concept is introduced and taught using basic simple example is awesome. Could be easily understood by someone with zero knowledge in statistics. Perfectly minds the knowledge gap for all levels.
By Mohammad R•
Jan 6, 2021
This was my favourite topic in specialization. It was more of a fun to solve those data analysis problems. I enjoyed a lot throughout the course. It gives me enough confidence to apply the skills in practical scenerios. Gratitude:)
By ALONE L R•
Apr 11, 2020
It 's best course to online learning to the business analysis tool plus software knowledge. It's really help full me . Thank You So Much Coursera. I am lucky to financial help me, Thank you so much......
And Respective Sir Thank you
By Praval P•
May 2, 2020
The course provides a good understanding of the linear regression process and hands on exercises. The course can however be expanded and more lectures can be provided on topics such as transformation and mean centered regression.
By Michael I•
Jul 31, 2020
This course is interesting and the Instructor ensured the advertised skills were thoroughly imparted in such easy to understand lessons. I highly recommend this course to others who would like to understand business statistics
By Veerendra A•
May 4, 2020
The course was extremely useful and specially the instructor was ver good with interpratation of all kind of analysis.
Thank You sir for such a wonderful session and for all your sharing of knowledge of super statistical skills
By Lori-Ann B•
Nov 14, 2020
This course examines new ways in which business can analyze data to promote growth, Again, this is a course you need to take if you want to understand "how" and "why" business leaders make decisions. Highly recommend it.
By Scott L•
Sep 15, 2018
Though I was briefly introduced to linear regression in my graduate studies, I found the structure and presentation of this material to be more helpful to learning and understanding the material AND it's use cases.
By Pasindu P•
May 17, 2021
I suggest that "Linear Regression for Business Statistics" is a very good course for all statistics lovers and specially for beginners. Course is well arranged and reading materials & lecture videos are perfect.
By Akshay H•
May 4, 2017
Best Course to understand Linear Regression.Thank you team Rice University for simple yet effective course on Linear Regression.Do enroll for this course if you want to understand linear regression thoroughly.