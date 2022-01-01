The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Javascript, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Programming Principles, React (web framework), Software Engineering, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(11.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Front-End Web Development, Full-Stack Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Kubernetes, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, React (web framework), SQL, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(28.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Authentication, Mongodb, Programming Principles, NoSQL, Computer Programming, Databases, Web Development, Distributed Computing Architecture, Computer Programming Tools
4.7
(2.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Amazon Web Services, Back-End Web Development, Cloud Applications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Database Design, Database Theory, Databases, Full-Stack Web Development, Javascript, Network Architecture, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Programming Principles, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.8
(2.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Amazon Web Services, Cloud API, Cloud Applications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Database Design, Database Theory, Databases, DevOps, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Network Architecture, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.8
(2.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Databases, DevOps, Finance, Front-End Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, React (web framework), Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(2.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Amazon Web Services, Cloud Applications, Programming Principles, Operating Systems, Software Engineering, Cloud Platforms, Back-End Web Development, Web Development, System Security, Computer Programming, Javascript, Cloud Computing, Software Security, Software As A Service, Full-Stack Web Development, Computer Programming Tools, Software Testing, Security Engineering, Software Architecture
4.5
(55 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: IBM Cloud, Theoretical Computer Science, Network Model, React (web framework), Programming Principles, Computer Programming Tools, Javascript, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cloud Computing, Web Development, Other Web Frameworks
4.0
(119 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Node.js is an open-source run-time environment that lets you execute JavaScript code outside of your browser. It's built on the V8 JavaScript engine created by Chrome and is known for being lightweight and efficient. While most traditional web-serving techniques create a new thread with each connection, which takes up RAM, Node.js is a single-threaded platform that uses non-blocking input and output calls. This lets it shine in supporting tens of thousands of simultaneous connections within the same event loop. Node.js is compatible with a variety of platforms, including macOS, Linux, and Windows. It's not a platform that's well-suited to heavy computation or CPU-intensive operations. Node.js is ideal for building scalable network operations because of its speed and ability to handle many simultaneous connections.
Learning Node.js can help you create dynamic page content and real-time web applications. Unlike sandboxed environments like Java Applets and Flash, this platform is built for performance. It lets you build powerful applications, but it doesn't require you to write complex code. It also works well for building microservices, an architectural style that's gaining traction for its flexibility and agility. Learning Node.js prepares you to build scalable, fully managed serverless architectures, which are popular because they require minimal overhead while providing maximum agility.
Learning Node.js opens multiple career paths, including Node.js developers, back-end developers, full-stack developers, and open-source software engineers. Many people start their careers as front-end developers, moving into the role of senior developer after gaining a few years of experience. In this case, you could become a scrum master, team lead, or architect. You could also branch out into management roles, such as team or line managers, or you could create your own consulting business or startup.
Taking online courses on Coursera gives you the opportunity to learn Node.js and become proficient in using it. You can also explore the server-side of things, full-stack development, and building modern applications. You’ll have a chance to strengthen your skills in publishing a Node.js website or using full-stack web development and building skills in Jquery, front-end framework, SASS, and React.