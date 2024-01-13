Build a CRUD Node.js and MongoDB employee management web-app

In this project, you’ll help the team at Apollonia Dental Practice digitalize employee management by building a web app using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, ExpressJS, NodeJS, and MongoDB.
Create a database with employees and departments
Create a web UI for employees and departments management
Perform CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) operations on the employees and departments database using the web UI
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Set up your local Docker environment
Connect to the database and create models
Create the required routes
Create the required views
Put it all together
