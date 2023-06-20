This massive UI design course teaches you to build beautiful and well-functioning user interfaces using HTML and CSS. It's filled with interactive tutorials to ensure that the knowledge sticks with you. Created by Gary Simon, the most popular online instructor on this subject.
Learn UI Design
Taught in English
Course
User Interface Design
12 quizzes
There are 12 modules in this course
The course introduction module provides an overview of the Learn UI Design course, outlining its objectives, curriculum, and the benefits it offers to learners interested in perfecting the art of user interface (UI) design.
Familiarize yourself with the fundamentals of UI design and get to grips with essential principles and techniques to create visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces.
Discover how to create a basic UI layout, covering key concepts such as multi-columns and working with photographs.
This module explores the principles and techniques of responsive design, equipping learners with the skills to create websites and applications that adapt and display effectively across various devices and screen sizes.
Equip yourself yourself with the necessary skills to create adaptive and user-friendly navigation systems that seamlessly adapt to different screen sizes and devices.
This module guides you through the process of refactoring a UI project, providing techniques and best practices to improve the code structure, maintainability, and overall efficiency of the user interface.
Flex your new UI design skills by building a hands-on tea website. Apply essential design principles and techniques to create an engaging and visually appealing user interface.
Explores the effective use of shadows in UI design, and learn how to utilize various shadow techniques to enhance depth, hierarchy, and visual appeal.
Delve into the creative application of gradients in UI design. Leverage the power of color transitions to add depth, visual interest, and enhance the overall aesthetic of user interfaces.
Discover how to to craft captivating and user-friendly forms through a combination of best practices, innovative techniques, and user experience considerations.
Bring user interfaces to life with engaging and seamless animations that enhance usability, delight users, and elevate the user experience.
The final project module of the comprehensive UI Design course challenges learners to apply their acquired knowledge and skills, culminating in the creation of a polished and innovative user interface design project that demonstrates their expertise in design principles, creativity, and user-centric approach.
