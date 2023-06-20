Scrimba
Learn UI Design
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Gary Simon

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • User Interface Design

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

12 quizzes

There are 12 modules in this course

The course introduction module provides an overview of the Learn UI Design course, outlining its objectives, curriculum, and the benefits it offers to learners interested in perfecting the art of user interface (UI) design.

What's included

1 quiz4 plugins

Familiarize yourself with the fundamentals of UI design and get to grips with essential principles and techniques to create visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces.

What's included

1 quiz14 plugins

Discover how to create a basic UI layout, covering key concepts such as multi-columns and working with photographs.

What's included

1 quiz7 plugins

This module explores the principles and techniques of responsive design, equipping learners with the skills to create websites and applications that adapt and display effectively across various devices and screen sizes.

What's included

1 quiz9 plugins

Equip yourself yourself with the necessary skills to create adaptive and user-friendly navigation systems that seamlessly adapt to different screen sizes and devices.

What's included

1 quiz8 plugins

This module guides you through the process of refactoring a UI project, providing techniques and best practices to improve the code structure, maintainability, and overall efficiency of the user interface.

What's included

1 quiz7 plugins

Flex your new UI design skills by building a hands-on tea website. Apply essential design principles and techniques to create an engaging and visually appealing user interface.

What's included

1 quiz9 plugins

Explores the effective use of shadows in UI design, and learn how to utilize various shadow techniques to enhance depth, hierarchy, and visual appeal.

What's included

1 quiz6 plugins

Delve into the creative application of gradients in UI design. Leverage the power of color transitions to add depth, visual interest, and enhance the overall aesthetic of user interfaces.

What's included

1 quiz6 plugins

Discover how to to craft captivating and user-friendly forms through a combination of best practices, innovative techniques, and user experience considerations.

What's included

1 quiz7 plugins

Bring user interfaces to life with engaging and seamless animations that enhance usability, delight users, and elevate the user experience.

What's included

1 quiz5 plugins

The final project module of the comprehensive UI Design course challenges learners to apply their acquired knowledge and skills, culminating in the creation of a polished and innovative user interface design project that demonstrates their expertise in design principles, creativity, and user-centric approach.

What's included

1 quiz15 plugins

Instructor

3 Courses1,088 learners

