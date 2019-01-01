Work with Components in Figma
Create a master component and learn about instances in Figma.
Create a variant of a component in Figma.
Create a multiple variant option of a component in Figma.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Components are popular in engineering and used for building user interfaces and games. Components are elements that you can use in designs when working with Figma. They help to make your projects have consistency. Adding the concept of components to a design tool makes the composition of complex designs more consistent and efficient. The great part of components in Figma is that Figma wants to make components easy to learn and use while still being powerful enough for advanced users. Learning about components will help you to build things faster and more consistently. By the end of this project you will be able to manipulate components in your projects easier.
Get Started with Figma on Coursera: https://www.coursera.org/projects/get-started-figma
Webpage Creation
Web Design
Application development
Software Engineering
Application Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a master component and learn about instances in Figma.
Create an override on a component in Figma.
Create a multiple variant option of a component in Figma.
Create a binary variant option of a component in Figma.
Format components in Figma.
Create styles for components in Figma.
