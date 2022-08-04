Learner Reviews & Feedback for Principles of UX/UI Design by Meta
About the Course
Learn the fundamentals of User Experience (UX) research and design. Become immersed in the UX process of identifying problems and iterating and testing designs to find appropriate solutions. You’ll learn how to empathize with users through best practice research approaches, and create common UX artifacts such as user personas. And you’ll use UX insights to make appropriate design decisions.
By utilizing the User Interface (UI) design process, you will be able to create wireframes for features in Figma, and turn them into Minimum Viable Product (MVP) style prototypes from your mockups. You’ll also learn the core principles of design such as hierarchy and the use of grids.
By the end of this course you will be able to:
• Design digital products that create value and solve a user's problems in meaningful ways.
• Recognize what constitutes successful UI and evaluate existing interfaces for design consistency and quality
• Identify best practice interaction design methods and evaluate and improve your own and others' designs
• Create, share and test your UI design following best practice
This is a beginner course for learners who would like to prepare themselves for a career in UX / UI development. To succeed in this course, you do not need prior development experience, only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to learn....