Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What design thinking is and when to use it

  • How to prepare to see and take action when opportunity arises

  • How to use design thinking to generate innovative ideas

  • How to take the many ideas you generate and determine which ones are likely to produce specific, desired outcomes

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Design Thinking
  • Innovation Management
  • Design Management
  • Innovation
University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What Is Design Thinking?

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Preparing Your Mind for Innovation

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Idea Generation

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Experimentation

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min)

