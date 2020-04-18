OE
May 29, 2020
I enjoyed this course right from the start. The videos are relatable and exciting as so were the reading exercises to get a better knowledge of how to think and easy, fast steps to get to those ideas.
JM
May 24, 2020
An excellent course for a systematic exposure of some interesting and widely used creativity tools! Thanks for increasing the awareness and confidence to use them in professional and personal domains!
By Ying H T•
Apr 17, 2020
The course takes 7 weeks but I finished it in 3 full days over the easter weekend. It starts out easy then slowly increases in difficulty, challenging your critical thinking and understanding of the topics in a practical way that you can use them in real life.
Video lectures were interesting and succinct (never more than 5 min long). I especially like the videos showing practical application by students as it gives you a good idea on how the creative techniques can be applied in real life. These videos are shot from a viewpoint of you sitting among the students so you feel like you are attending a class. The additional readings were never unnecessarily long (no more than 3 pages), but carefully chosen as they are packed with important information that will improve your understanding of the subject. The online tests, e-activities and peer assignments are very helpful for you to master the techniques taught, if you do it seriously you will really see yourself grow. Discussion board sessions were less helpful due to students at different timezones which meant when you type a comment, you don't necessarily get a reply. However it is still helpful to read through comments by other students to get different perspective, although quality comments aren't many due to this section being optional so many students pass up the chance to give any comment at all. Overall I found the course very fulfilling and I will definitely use the knowledge and techniques at my personal and professional life. I highly recommend this to people from all specialisation background.
By Neha V•
Apr 7, 2020
This was my first online course and I loved it. It was very detailed, crisp and clear. Would recommend this to my friends. Thanks, Peter and Team, and Imperial College.
By Murthy J•
May 25, 2020
By Sankey S•
Jun 8, 2020
This course was really amazing. I enjoyed a lot and learned as well! This course helped me to enhance my creativity.... Thanks to Prof. Peter for his amazing lectures with illustrated examples!
By Martin R•
May 22, 2020
Not a course but more of a series of vague presentation videos suited for blogs or YouTube. I am shocked of the lack of quality in this course from the Imperial College London. I would not spend money on it.
By OKOYOMOH E•
May 30, 2020
By Sharmin S•
Apr 4, 2020
An extremely knowledgable course. It helped me learn some creative thinking tools which I can apply in my personal and professional life. If you think one course will make you an expert at creative thinking - not true. Practice is required!
By Harjot G•
Mar 29, 2020
This course has pushed me to think beyond the normal and finding ways to solve any problem ina much more creative manner.
Thank you..
By Arabella E•
May 27, 2020
Sadly this course wasn't for me. The tools and techniques covered are not ones that would be necessarily useful or feasible to use on a daily basis in my career and I felt that these techniques would be more suited to a teacher or university lecturer who needs techniques to get the class involved in creative thinking.
By Vipul S•
Apr 2, 2020
One of the best courses I came across on Coursera, the content provided in the course top-notch. And the way, methods, principles taught will benefit me throughout my life. It will definitely help me in thinking about solutions to the problems I encounter in a very different way, which would ultimately increase my efficiency.
By Francesco D F•
Mar 9, 2020
Very practical approach to an usually overlooked subject in STEM courses. Highly advised for all students, essential for engineering ones
By Atulpriya S•
Mar 28, 2020
The course gave some good techniques for creativity and problem solving. Most of it is for groups and require time but will yield good results. The assignments do ensure you put in your brains something that I haven't seen on many other moocs. Overall a good course, maybe they can involve tools that are quick to yield results and easy to implement.
By rroschin•
Apr 14, 2020
It is more like a series of blog posts, but not a couse. Take it if it is free, but don't buy it. The most useful part if the videos with technic example with students.
By Hana A H•
Apr 3, 2020
By EJ•
Jun 5, 2020
An excellent course which got me to think on many different plains, specially when using the tools on issues and topics that I didn't think needed creative thinking skills. Would recommend it.
By Paolo L•
Apr 9, 2021
The teaching material is fine, though I found it a bit inconsistent (explanation on some topics are a bit basic).
The online experience itself is appalling, with so many bugs and poor explanations that I was put off from many tasks. Pages were you are asked to upload or download files that have no download or upload buttons, logging in and continuing from where your left is challenging as the systems opens any random section for that week with no logic, forums (not mandatory) are full of pointless 2 words postings that do not follow prompts, it is impossible to go back to your own forum postings to check if anyone replied or commented, hardly any details on file formats you are supposed to upload or download, explanations on some mandatory tests are so poorly written that I wondered what was I supposed to submit.
This feels like a cheap course shabbily put together just to make money out of the Imperial College London 'brand'.
By Youness L•
Apr 15, 2020
Very nice course! I have learnt a lot and that allowed me now to see the big picture about creativity. I become now more enthusiast to learn more about creativity and apply it in both my professional and personal life. What an inspiring course!
I wish to extend a huge thank you to Professor Peter Childs and his team.
By Himalaya B•
Apr 7, 2020
Amazing Course. Thank you coursera.org for this course and thanks to Imperial College London for delivering such an amazing course.
By Vineet K•
Mar 31, 2020
Excellent guide to the introduction of creative thinking. Specially the 6 hats, Morphological charts and TRIZ are well explained.
By MUHAMED B K•
Apr 3, 2020
well designed and useful course.Conducted effectively,organised scientifically.
By Oliver W•
Feb 19, 2020
Really creatively thought provoking course, well worth doing!
By Mary O•
Jul 22, 2020
Amazing to find out that I have been using the Six thinking Hats tool all my adult life and I wasn't even aware of its existence! As an Event Manager, I would definitely be applying many of the tools.
By Ghina I•
Sep 6, 2020
Thank you so much, for Mr. Peter. I really enjoy this Creative Thinking : Techniques and Tools for Success
It really makes me thingking out of the box and craving for a new ideas to explore.
By Anas F•
Apr 4, 2020
helpful course and gave me many ideas.
By prasanna r•
Apr 7, 2020
Very good course and the professor