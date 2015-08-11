Our lives are being disrupted by pandemics, global warming, wars, political chaos, and technological innovations.
We must prepare for an unpredictable and unknown future - and this is the goal of the course on Creativity, Innovation and Transformation (CIT)! CIT is an upgrade of the former Creativity, Innovation and Change (CIC) course, which is now streamlined and updated with a new module on Transformation. The course consists of four main Modules: Innovation Toolbox Creative Diversity CENTER Transformation The course offers unique ways to: Discover our unique creative and innovative nature Grow our sense of responsibility to ourselves and our community Transform our inner world into higher moral and ethical states Appreciate unexpected beauty and deeper meaning in our lives. Through a blend of rich and fresh perspectives on topics of creativity, innovation, and transformation, the course contributes to making us aware of our unique creative selves and how we can unfold our individuality in a world of disruptions and differences in great need of everyone’s creative, innovative and transformative potential! Welcome to CIT MOOC! Recommended Readings Innovate or Die - Jack Matson: http://amzn.to/14Wed0V CENTER - Darrell Velegol: http://amzn.to/17rLzXJ