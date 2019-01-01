Dr. Armend Tahirsylaj is an associate professor of education. He got his PhD degree in Educational Theory and Policy from The Pennsylvania State University in 2015. His research interests include educational theory and policy, international comparative education, K-12 national education policies, and the role of Bildung for human development through education. Armend has a diverse educational and work experience from Kosovo, Canada, Austria, the United States, Sweden, and Norway. He looks forward to learn with creative and curious people from around the world who will be part of the CIT global community.