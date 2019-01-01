Profile

Dr. Kathryn W. Jablokow

Professor

Dr. Kathryn Jablokow, Professor of Engineering Design and Mechanical Engineering is a leading scholar in creativity and problem solving, with a special focus on engineering creativity. She was recognized as a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) in 2008 for her work in this arena. She holds BS, MS, and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University.
Dr. Jablokow has won numerous awards inside and outside Penn State for her teaching, including the Keck Foundation’s national Engineering Excellence in Teaching Award. She developed and teaches (online and in the classroom) four courses that span the progression from the creative individual to problem solving teams and their leadership, as well as invention and creative design. Dr. Jablokow is passionate about helping students recognize and leverage their own unique brands of creativity that stem from who they are, what they know, and what motivates them to act.

Creativity, Innovation and Transformation

