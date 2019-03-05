TT
Sep 25, 2021
It's a great course. The instructors provide practical lessons and assignments to help improve learners' creativity. All the assignments are interesting. Highly recommend joining this course.
PC
Aug 31, 2015
An awesome course with good explanations and tasks.\n\nAt the end of the course, it enabled me to think the other way that I usually do not do on looking at any object.\n\nThank you team.
By Khyati M•
Mar 5, 2019
This is brilliant course to open your avenues in the field of creativity and innovation.
It opens your mind about creativity in general and how the ideology of only a few are blessed with a creative mind is wrong, comes to life.
This course helps you use innovation in your daily life with a simple technique of a changed perspective.
The value creation module allows you to transform your dream/passion in to reality by analyzing your options thoroughly.
My only feedback is, if the usage of structural module was adapted across majority of the videos such as concept-fan strategy or action plan, this would help in a structured way of thinking.
By PREM C•
Sep 1, 2015
By Raphael V•
Jul 23, 2019
The supposed peer-review is done by people who only upload empty PDFs, pictures of their feet, the same scan of a russian document over and over and people who clearly didn't read what they were supposed to do. Now when barely anyone seems to give a damn, what do you expect from the reviews? Yes, that's about it.
Half the content is lackluster or just confusing short videos that don't even try addressing anything, if the tutors have actual courses on the subject, those might be interesting, the videos aren't.
So if this is interesting to you, just go with the freebie. You're not getting anyone's money's worth in return because the process is deeply flawed. I won't even wait on my "certificate". I stopped caring about any of this once I saw what a train wreck all of this is under the hood.
By Jaydeep S•
Apr 23, 2017
I highly recommend this course. In a short period of time this course taught me the skills needed to innovate, and most importantly, not to be afraid of failing. My toolkit is full and all I need to do now is to start using the tools to bring a change in the way I work and create an impact in the lives of the people I work with.
By Ankur D•
May 15, 2016
It is an amazing course which will truly boost your creativity, help you interact better and bring about change in society. The assignments in this course are also fun-filled! :)
By Lesley B•
Aug 12, 2015
Very interesting, definitely helpful in cultivating a creative mind and perspective. I would recommend this to anyone not just designers, artists and creatives.
By José-Rodrigo C•
Sep 18, 2015
Great course. Very practical and challenging at the same time. It helps you to become focused and gives you tools to plan your life or what you want to do.
By Maria I V•
Mar 8, 2016
This course is wonderful. I always thought that few people can be creative or innovative but thanks to this course I have a new perspective.
I enjoyed doing the activities and think over all the information provided in the course
By Trang M•
Sep 25, 2021
By Ayoka M•
Sep 22, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. The exercises and assignments were thought provoking and also helped me focus on exactly how to take something from the problem to solution stage .
By Tahir A•
Jul 6, 2020
One of the best course that I came across and actually learned How all of us are Creative!
Thank you very much for amazing experience and interestingly challenging learning method!
By Huynh V P•
Sep 17, 2018
Great Course!
By Lynn D P•
Oct 12, 2015
This really gets you out of your box.
By Sreoshi B•
Jul 30, 2020
This course is more of a motivational thinking course than a creativity course.
By Hee J•
Oct 21, 2015
Poor content
By Sarah E•
Nov 6, 2015
Amazing course that helped me a lot improving my creativity. This course can help you with a lot of nice assignments and useful techniques to push you to develop your ideas, with very interesting steps.
You will discover that you are creative even you think you weren't!
I really suggest this course to free your mind and re-organize it.
Thanks to the teachers team, very inspiring and clear in the lessons.
By Raffaele M•
Mar 27, 2017
This program is a well structured course designed to introduce participants to the three title concepts. There are useful and effective approaches to creativity that are based on rational and systematic content. Applicable to any discipline, the assignments and assessments were relevant and sometimes challenging and well worth the effort. I have applied the concepts to my own workplace and career.
By Eddy L•
Mar 3, 2016
This is a creat course. It gives hands-on practical knowledge and material one can use straight away to generate ideas and solution. It shows, how each one is creative, in a different way. Once one knows this, one can apply the different procedures accordingly.
The assignments allow to think about ones own life and wishes. The results will be very usefull.
By Ada S B C•
May 23, 2019
una manera entretenida y fácil de aprender algo que quieres y te ayudará para toda tu vida, este curso me enseño a pensar en grande, el mañana y buscar soluciones ante problemas desde diferentes puntos de vista, todo requiere creatividad así como todo requiere de personas positivas dispuestas a cambios positivos.
By Christoph H•
Jan 4, 2016
Great and very inspiring course! Not the 08:15 "listen and learn" course, though. Short videos with a lot of things to think about and challenging tasks, some easy and playful, some quite demanding. Very recommendable if you want to learn more about creativity, how it happens and how you turn it into innovation.
By Junfeng X•
Jan 3, 2017
Very wonderful and useful course. It did inspire,encourage and change me a lot. I am very excited and grateful to watch every vedio and read every comment ,sharing and reply from my peers and nice teachers. It may help people to create new miracles in this world. Thank you. from Junfeng,Xu shenzhen, china
By Fran D•
Oct 5, 2015
At first the topic was not as concrete as I would like however after I got into the rhythm of the course, and the more practical frameworks of the course, and was more proactive about the coursework, assignments and grading component I really am enjoying the course. Would highly recommend.
By Pramod K S•
Mar 7, 2019
Really it is very wonder full course, unknowing changed thinking process for resolving any problem with numerous No's of ideas, every body is having his own thought process or you can say everyone have different creativity level, everybody is creative.
By Ziyaa B•
Sep 20, 2015
This was a very inspiring and self-awakening course. While I attended the lectures, I realized I could do much more than I am doing right now! I began to look at each situation in a more innovating perspective.
By Gabriel V D•
Oct 1, 2015
I am very happy for joined this course and now that is over I can say I miss it!
The weekly assignments were really useful and I know they'll still be useful for my daily activities. Thank you all for that!