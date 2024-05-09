Vanderbilt University
Generative AI Leadership & Strategy Specialization
Vanderbilt University

Generative AI Leadership & Strategy Specialization

Mastering Generative AI for Strategic Advantage. Empower your leadership suite with the transformative potential of Generative AI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dr. Jules White
Bob Higgins

Instructors: Dr. Jules White

Top Instructor

3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

May 2024

3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Vanderbilt University
3 course series

Generative AI for Leaders

Course 14 hours4.7 (50 ratings)

Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT

Course 218 hours4.8 (2,675 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to apply prompt engineering to effectively work with large language models, like ChatGPT

  • How to use prompt patterns to tap into powerful capabilities within large language models

  • How to create complex prompt-based applications for your life, business, or education

Trustworthy Generative AI

Course 38 hours4.8 (146 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • What problems actually make sense to solve with Generative AI

  • How to frame problems and prompt engineer to produce more trustworthy results from Generative AI

Instructors

Bob Higgins
Vanderbilt University
1 Course9,070 learners

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

