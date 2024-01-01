Profile

Bob Higgins

CEO, Barge Design Solutions

    Bio

    Bob Higgins is the President and CEO of Barge Design Solutions, with over two and a half decades of experience in leading and expanding a top-ranked engineering and architectural firm. A Vanderbilt University Civil Engineering graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran, Higgins is recognized for his strategic leadership and commitment to technological innovation within the industry. Recognized for his thought leadership, Higgins frequently speaks on leadership, strategy, and technology, offering valuable insights that resonate with both professionals and students alike. His dedication to mentorship is demonstrated through the establishment of many leadership programs and his pivotal role in creating an educational scholarship at Vanderbilt University. As an instructor, Higgins combines real-world expertise with a deep understanding of engineering and leadership principles, providing students with a comprehensive learning experience that prepares them for the challenges of a dynamic professional environment.

    Courses - English

    Generative AI for Leaders

