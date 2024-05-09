Vanderbilt University
Generative AI Automation Specialization
Vanderbilt University

Generative AI Automation Specialization

Generative AI Mastery: Automate with ChatGPT. Learn to perform complex tasks effortlessly using the power of generative AI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dr. Jules White

Instructor: Dr. Jules White

Top Instructor

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT

Course 118 hours4.8 (2,675 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to apply prompt engineering to effectively work with large language models, like ChatGPT

  • How to use prompt patterns to tap into powerful capabilities within large language models

  • How to create complex prompt-based applications for your life, business, or education

Skills you'll gain

Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: ChatGPT
Category: chain of thought prompting
Category: prompt patterns
Category: Large Language Models

ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis

Course 210 hours4.8 (333 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Automate tasks in your work and life with ChatGPT Code Interpreter

    Automate reading and creating PDFs, PowerPoint, Excel, images, video, and more

Skills you'll gain

Category: Visualize complex data trapped in PDFs
Category: Amplify your presentations by having ChatGPT critique your slides or other important documents
Category: Automate the extraction of structured data from documents and the creation of other documents and PowerPoint
Category: Automate the editing and management of images and video while cataloging it
Category: Use ChatGPT to read and understand documents

Trustworthy Generative AI

Course 38 hours4.8 (146 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • What problems actually make sense to solve with Generative AI

  • How to frame problems and prompt engineer to produce more trustworthy results from Generative AI

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Formulation for Generative AI
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: Generative AI

GPT Vision: Seeing the World through Generative AI

Course 43 hours4.8 (22 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Take a picture of notes on a marker board, receipts, or napkin sketches and watch them be turned into well-organized notes and emailed to you

  • Take a picture of anything and turn it into: a recipe, shopping list, DIY plans, a social media post, notes, budget entries, organizational plans

  • Learn or analyze anything, take a picture of anything and learn its history, how it was made, what has changed, how to fix it, what it is, etc.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: Generative AI
Category: GPT-4V (Vision)

Dr. Jules White

Vanderbilt University
16 Courses385,465 learners

