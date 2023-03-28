Technology Skills: What They Are and How to Improve Them

What are technology skills? Read on to learn about different technological skills, technology tools, and how improving technology skills might benefit you.
With the rise of digital technology and an increased need for technologically-proficient people in almost any field, learning technology skills is very important. Technology tools like email, online chat, digital portfolios, electronic databases, and video chat have transformed our everyday lives, with technology permeating nearly every industry.
Whether you’re a learner, a teacher, or working in an IT job, improving technology skills can help you complete your job more efficiently and navigate this digital world we’re living in more effectively. What exactly qualifies as a “technological skill?” Let’s take a closer look and investigate why technology skills are essential to develop within specific job fields.
Technology skills are all the abilities that help you interact with the digital world around you. Being technologically skilled refers to proficiency in digital or technical media. In this modern age, anyone who wishes to conduct their work efficiently should brush up on their technological knowledge. Getting used to current technology will allow you to easily adjust to all the emerging technologies that will infiltrate our day-to-day lives in the coming decades.
Acquiring technology skills also makes you more appealing to employers and may help you obtain or maintain certain job positions. Examples of these vital skills range from simple word processing and emailing to data management and user experience (UX) skills.
Over the past few years, technology has managed to become a part of almost every job industry, and its development is continuing to grow and expand. It’s, therefore, essential for us to start growing and learning too.
Within any job industry, a willingness to learn new skills, especially when it comes to technology, will ensure your work remains relevant, will make you more appealing for promotions or job growth opportunities, will allow you to become more confident and efficient within your current position, and will make you a valuable asset to any employer.
Computer skills are technology skills that may involve anything from typing to knowing how to use Microsoft Office to coding. Being proficient with a computer has never been more important than it’s in this day and age, with technology infiltrating every aspect of our lives, and a general knowledge of computer systems will appeal to employers across various industries.
AI is a type of technology that completes tasks that are normally done by humans in an effort to increase efficiency, productivity, and overall success rates. Knowing how to use or develop AI is very industry-specific and may be most useful if you plan to enter a computer science field, although various industries are adopting the technology, which increases the chances you’ll encounter it in some form. It’s also worth noting that AI technologies like process automation and computer vision could add an estimated $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030 and create more than 90 million jobs by 2025 [1].
course
AI is not only for engineers. If you want your organization to become better at using AI, this is the course to tell everyone--especially your non-technical ...
4.8
(37,963 ratings)
900,883 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Workflow of Machine Learning projects, AI terminology, AI strategy, Workflow of Data Science projects
Data science and analysis involves organizing, analyzing, categorizing, and quantifying large sets of data. These skills require organization, logic, critical thinking, and a solid understanding of spreadsheets or other data software.
Coding is a means of communicating with computer systems. While that may sound strange, coding is how people develop computer systems, web programs, and even the apps we use on our phones daily. Learning how to code is like learning a foreign language and requires a significant amount of time and education. It involves becoming proficient with programming languages, including popular choices like Python, Java, and HTML. Coding may be helpful in fields like computer science, computer programming, application development, and other related fields.
Read more: What Programming Language Should I Learn?
Audiovisual (AV) editing and design refers to the conceptualization, production, editing, and distribution of digital video content. Knowing how to navigate AV design software is crucial for jobs like web content analysis, AV engineering or architecture, or AV project management. Roles in these areas require you to use web conferencing tools, create technical layouts for visual design, or even produce content.
User experience (UX) and user interface (UI) jobs focus on how the public will consume a product or media. This is relevant in the development of apps, websites, and social media accounts alike. Those who work with UX and UI may need a variety of technology skills depending on what they do. Still, if you are interested in UX or UI, you should develop familiarity with computers and be proficient in visual or graphic design.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(60,475 ratings)
763,159 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
Digital marketing is applicable in any industry nowadays, as it refers to the promotion of brands, products, and services through digital means to increase a company’s online presence. Digital marketing uses technology tools and strategies. For example, video marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and analytics are all essential skills that help brands reach consumers on devices like computers, mobile phones, tablets, and so on. Being technologically proficient is very important in digital marketing, and the skills you develop in this industry may help you in other job fields.
You can improve your technology skills using various resources and strategies. Whether it’s coding, graphic design, or video editing, you can rely on resources to help you develop the skills you desire.
You’ll find numerous colleges and universities that offer courses in computer science or related fields. Taking a college-level class taught by professionals in the area you want to enter can only benefit you in the long run. In these classes, you will pick up the basic skills necessary to learn and grow in your career. Additionally, a bachelor’s level degree is typically appealing to employers and would allow you to take multiple courses in a certain discipline.
Join the Coursera Plus community and get unlimited access to over 7,000 courses, hands-on projects, and Professional Certificates on Coursera, taught by top instructors from leading universities and companies.
Especially when searching for jobs in technological fields, it’s important to conduct your own research. You may want to look into various companies' expectations for their employees’ entry-level skills or what a typical position may expect of you so you can go about learning and honing the relevant skills. You may want to ask a potential employer about these things during an interview as well.
Practice is one of the most important parts of the learning process. Whether you take professional classes or learn your technology skills through experience, practicing to solidify what you learn will make the difference. The more you apply new skills in your day-to-day life, the more confident you will become.
Whether you are applying for a job in education, publishing, or IT, bolster your resume with applicable technical skills. By including industry-specific skills on your resume or job application, you will stand out to employers in comparison to other applicants.
When including technology skills on your resume, be as specific as possible to demonstrate your level of capability and overall knowledge. Use specific examples, explaining how you used applicable technology for a certain project or situation. If you have previous professional experience that required frequent use of technology, you can pull examples from that as well as day-to-day experiences.
It’s also very important that you demonstrate a willingness to learn new technology skills when applying for job positions. While you may wish to acquire all the technology skills out there, you cannot learn everything. Some companies may require that employees use a platform you are not familiar with. Do not let that deter you. If this happens, provide examples of similar technology you are familiar with and show that you are eager and willing to master new skills.
If you hope to learn more about specific technology skills, consider a course in Key Technologies for Business Specialization or Communication for Tech Professionals. Expanding your understanding of technologies and how to use them can help you in any job field.
specialization
Get Ahead with Key Business Technologies. Gain Foundational Understanding of Key Technologies Driving Modern Businesses
4.7
(1,228 ratings)
14,582 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 3 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business, Cloud Computing, technology, Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Deep Learning, Jobs, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Mining
Forbes. “3 In-Demand AI Skills That Will Offer New Career Opportunities, https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2022/09/06/3-in-demand-ai-skills-that-will-offer-new-career-opportunities/?sh=3ce4d12e26dd.” Accessed March 15, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.