10 Video Editing Skills That Look Good on a Resume

Video editing involves manipulating raw footage to improve video content. Whether you work for a film studio, broadcasting service, or marketing firm, possessing particular skills can help boost your chances for success on the job.
If you want to make your resume shine, consider adding these 10 skills. Let’s explore them all in more detail.
The skills of a video editor combine interpersonal and technical abilities. Ten skills to highlight on your video editing resume include:
Video editing requires receiving, processing, and delivering information orally and in writing, so the job requires sound verbal and written communication skills. As a video editor, you might work with a variety of different colleagues, including:
Cinematographers
Directors
Graphic designers
Musical composers
Producers
Sound engineers
Video editor assistants
To improve your communication skills, try these tips:
Think about what you want to convey before you say it.
Keep your communication concise but clear.
Use a friendly tone.
Be aware of nonverbal cues like eye contact, facial expression, and body language.
To communicate well in any job, you also need to have good listening skills. Active listening involves being attentive while communicating with another person. As a video editor, you’ll need to listen to others and understand their feedback to implement ideas and changes appropriately.
Active listening improves with practice. You can show you're being attentive by:
Asking the speaker to clarify all or part of what they've said with a phrase like, "Are you saying...?"
Using similar words to restate what the speaker said with a phrase like, "It sounds like you're telling me..."
Reflecting on what the speaker said with a phrase like "I'm sensing you felt frustrated (angry, sad, confused, etc.) when..."
A workshop or course on active listening may also help you enhance this vital communication skill.
Because companies want to put out the best possible video content, video editing requires precision and focus. Video editors may have to work on parts of a film or an entire film, and a critical eye ensures even minor details aren't overlooked.
To increase your focus at work or home, consider practicing wellness techniques like:
Guided imagery: This form of mindfulness focuses on an imagined location, such as your favorite vacation destination or somewhere you felt safe and loved.
Meditation: Focus on deep breaths and still your mind while turning your attention to your senses. For example, pay attention to the sounds around you or the feeling of your breath.
Mindful breathing or walking: Minimize distractions and focus on what you're smelling, hearing, and experiencing.
Physical activity: Moderate exercise like swimming or walking can increase attention span and cognitive abilities.
Video editors require basic computer skills and the ability to use various types of video editing software. Types of software professional video editors may use include:
Adobe Premiere Pro
Apple Final Cut Pro
Avid Media Composer
Davinci Resolve Studio
Edius Pro
Sony Vegas Pro
To become more familiar with video editing software, practice on your own, consider taking an online class, or both.
Making a movie, film, or video better demands a creative eye. As a video editor, you have to use your imagination to know what scenes to cut and which to mesh together to generate a better viewing experience.
To improve your creative thinking skills, try these tips:
Explore new places
Find inspiration in art or music
Gain new knowledge by reading different kinds of books
Interact with many types of people
Write poetry or engage in journaling
Your flexibility refers to how well you handle changes or adapt to new situations on the job. It allows you to deal with unforeseen circumstances without letting them affect your job performance. Flexibility enables film editors to adapt to elements of the job, like tight deadlines, and overcome obstacles like production delays.
To boost your flexibility in all facets of life, consider taking a course on teamwork, problem-solving, or conflict resolution. Or buy or check out books on these topics from your local library.
Hand-eye coordination has to do with how well you can synchronize your hands and eyes to complete a task or participate in an activity. Organizing film footage and using editing equipment requires constant use of the hands and eyes, so it's essential for you to have good hand-eye coordination as a video editor.
Numerous enjoyable activities can help sharpen hand-eye coordination. Examples include:
Completing jigsaw puzzles
Drawing or painting
Juggling
Knitting or crocheting
Playing darts
Playing video games
Practicing tai chi or yoga
Racquet sports like ping pong, pickleball, or tennis
To meet work deadlines, you may have to put in long hours occasionally as a video editor. Having good physical stamina can help keep you focused during these times.
To improve your physical stamina, consider practicing meditation or yoga or engaging in regular exercise. Enjoyable forms of exercise might include:
Bike riding
Dog walking
Fitness classes
Hiking
Jogging
Martial arts
Playing sports
Swimming
Video editors come across a range of problems in their work, from discovering subpar film footage to working with difficult colleagues. Solving problems efficiently ensures success on the job.
Taking a course on problem-solving can help improve this skill. It can help you learn how to identify problems, generate solutions, and choose the right solution by exploring different decision-making styles.
Examining film footage frame by frame calls for good visual acuity. It refers to sharpness of vision, which is less of a skill than an ability.
To keep your vision sharp, think about engaging in these healthy life choices:
Eat plenty of leafy greens and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
Get regular exercise.
Practice good contact lens hygiene.
Use sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection.
Wear computer glasses to avoid eye strain if you work at a computer frequently.
Get regular eye exams.
Quit smoking.
To sharpen your video editing skills and gain new ones, consider taking the Art of Visual Storytelling Specialization on Coursera. You'll learn the fundamentals of video production, including how to write video proposals and how to write and structure a visual story. You'll also get hands-on experience shooting a video and using video editing tools. When you complete the course, you'll receive a certificate of completion and a professional video for your portfolio.
