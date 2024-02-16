Coursera Instructor Network
Active Listening: Enhancing Communication Skills
Active Listening: Enhancing Communication Skills

Taught in English

7,349 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Hector Sandoval

Instructor: Hector Sandoval

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(50 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the fundamental principles of active listening and apply practical techniques to engage in meaningful conversations. 

  • Recognize and interpret nonverbal cues to gather comprehensive insights during conversations. 

  • Enhance relationships by refining active listening in challenging situations for effective conflict resolution.

  • Navigate cross-cultural communication considerations and demonstrate respectful listening to individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

1 assignment

Earn a career certificate

There is 1 module in this course

In workplace and personal interactions, mastering active listening is a crucial skill for effective communication and building meaningful relationships. This comprehensive course on Active Listening introduces learners to a range of techniques and strategies that empower them to become active listeners in various interpersonal contexts. Whether you're a professional seeking to enhance your leadership skills, a team member aiming to improve collaboration, or an individual striving to strengthen personal connections, this course equips you with actionable tools to become a proficient active listener.

What's included

21 videos6 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (10 ratings)
Hector Sandoval
10 Courses21,868 learners

Offered by

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 50

4.7

50 reviews

  • 5 stars

    80.76%

  • 4 stars

    11.53%

  • 3 stars

    5.76%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    1.92%

HN
4

Reviewed on Feb 15, 2024

IO
5

Reviewed on Mar 21, 2024

