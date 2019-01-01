Profile

Elena Valderrama

Professor

    Bio

    Born in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, she has a PhD in Physic Science and a Degree in Medicine from the Autonoma University of Barcelona (UAB), Spain. She is currently Professor at the Microelectronics department in the Engineering School of the UAB. From 1980 to 1998 she was an Adscript Researcher of the National Centre for Microelectronics, an institute of the Spanish Superior Board for Scientific Research (CSIC), where she leaded several projects in which the design and integration of highly complex digital systems (VLSI) was crucial. Her current interests focus primarily on Education, not only form the side of the professor but also on the management and quality control in Engineering related educational programs. Her research interests move around the biomedical applications of Microelectronics.

    Courses

    Sistemas Digitales: De las puertas lógicas al procesador

    Digital Systems: From Logic Gates to Processors

