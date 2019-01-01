Profile

Merce Rullan

ProfesoraTitular

    Bio

    Born in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, she has a PhD in Computer Science from the Barcelona Autonoma University (UAB) and is presently professor at the Microelectronics and Electronic Systems Department of the Engineering School of that university. She was adscript as researcher at the National Microelectronics Centre, CSIC, where she did her doctoral thesis linked to the design and test of integrated circuits and microsystems. Since 1996 to 2012 she was Coordinatior of the degree of Computer Engineering, and since 2012 is Vice-Director of Quality Promotion and Relations with Institutions of the UAB School of Engineering. In recent years her interests have been mainly focused on teaching, not only in the field of engineering itself but on cross-cutting issues such as the skill assessment in engineering studies.

    Courses

    Sistemas Digitales: De las puertas lógicas al procesador

    Digital Systems: From Logic Gates to Processors

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder