Born in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, she has a PhD in Computer Science from the Barcelona Autonoma University (UAB) and is presently professor at the Microelectronics and Electronic Systems Department of the Engineering School of that university. She was adscript as researcher at the National Microelectronics Centre, CSIC, where she did her doctoral thesis linked to the design and test of integrated circuits and microsystems. Since 1996 to 2012 she was Coordinatior of the degree of Computer Engineering, and since 2012 is Vice-Director of Quality Promotion and Relations with Institutions of the UAB School of Engineering. In recent years her interests have been mainly focused on teaching, not only in the field of engineering itself but on cross-cutting issues such as the skill assessment in engineering studies.