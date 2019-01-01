Profile

Joaquín Saiz Alcaine

Ingeniero Informático

    Joaquín Saiz was born in Reus (Spain) in 1967. In 1990 he obtained a Bachelor of Science (Computer Section) by the Faculty of Sciences of the UAB, and the title of Senior Engineer in Computer Science. Presently he holds a job post as technic-specialist for research support at the UAB Engineering School. He had previously been associate professor in the School of Engineering at UAB and professor at the Polytechnic University School of Mataró, the Gimbernat Universitary School and the Sciences Faculty of the UAB. His teaching activity was developed mainly in the field of Computer Engineering and Electronic Engineering, focusing on the design of digital systems and application specific integrated circuits (ASICs). His research began at the National Microelectronics Centre, CSIC, participating in various projects related to the development of CAD and cell libraries. Later, in the Computer Engineering department of the UAB, he focused his work in the field of co-design and system specification languages. Already in the Department of Microelectronics, he has worked in the field of representation of Boolean functions.

    Sistemas Digitales: De las puertas lógicas al procesador

    Digital Systems: From Logic Gates to Processors

