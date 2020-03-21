Chevron Left
This course gives you a complete insight into the modern design of digital systems fundamentals from an eminently practical point of view. Unlike other more "classic" digital circuits courses, our interest focuses more on the system than on the electronics that support it. This approach will allow us to lay the foundation for the design of complex digital systems. You will learn a set of design methodologies and will use a set of (educational-oriented) computer-aided-design tools (CAD) that will allow you not only to design small and medium size circuits, but also to access to higher level courses covering so exciting topics as application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) design or computer architecture, to give just two examples. Course topics are complemented with the design of a simple processor, introduced as a transversal example of a complex digital system. This example will let you understand and feel comfortable with some fundamental computer architecture terms as the instruction set, microprograms and microinstructions. After completing this course you will be able to: * Design medium complexity digital systems. * Understand the description of digital systems using high-level languages such as VHDL. * Understand how computers operate at their most basic level (machine language)....

RT

Jul 21, 2020

This was my 4th online course and I am pretty sure this was my best experience. Everything was covered in detail and yet very precisely. Thanks to both coursera and UAB for this course.

SN

Mar 20, 2020

Pretty awesome, the course gives you a good understanding of all basic concepts and the practice, extra and graded problems make you intimately familiar with its applications.

By Suhaas N

Mar 20, 2020

Pretty awesome, the course gives you a good understanding of all basic concepts and the practice, extra and graded problems make you intimately familiar with its applications.

By VINITH S

Feb 2, 2018

excellent video lectures combined with a awesome assignment questions which are more about applications oriented.An excellent and must learn course for all ece students.

By Justin S

Oct 22, 2019

I'd give this course 6 stars, if I could. I hope there will be additional courses released that extend upon this material.

By Shreyas M

Jul 11, 2018

The course goes from a logic gate level to that of a processor in a smooth manner covering many concepts enroute

By SHIVAM S 1

Apr 21, 2020

I'm sorry to say that I am really unsatisfied with the teaching and with the Quiz. You cannot know your mistakes what rubbish is this thing and on the other hand there are many multiple answer what is this. it not clearly mentioned in the questions.

Sorry to say that but its the truth

By ARYAN R

Apr 5, 2020

Faculty don't teach properly. I didn't learn as much as I expected. The course requires many more study material than actually present.

By Darahas V

May 20, 2020

this course was my first course in coursera and it was little boring in the beginning part i but then you have to take pen and paper and note down all the points the teacher is teaching . To complete this course fast you need complete dedication and a lot of interest, believe me you will definitely gain a lot of knowledge after completing this course until and unless u complete this course by watching the videos and also read all the doubts of other students in discussion forums even if that wasn't your doubt that will surely help you.

THANK YOU AND BEST OF LUCK TO ALL OF YOU :) :)

By Rishabh T

Jul 22, 2020

By MOHAMMED Z H

Apr 29, 2018

One must take this course to gain practical exposure to logic design. This course has given me wonderful experience on how to use software tools for digital systems design. Thank you so much Cousera for such a nice course. I request Coursera to come up with a Systemverilog courses for design of digital systems and verification of digital systems as well.

By Aditya K

May 1, 2018

The course really lives up to the expectations and really is helpful in teaching a lot, if not all, about the digital systems. It is a wonderful course which in my opinion, a person seeking to learn about the digital systems must undergo. Cheers!

By kalva t k

Feb 24, 2020

Excellent course. Concepts are explained clearly by taking practical examples, must learn course for ECE students

By B R S

Jun 6, 2017

This course is useful to bridge the gap between academics and industry to some extent. The course is worth while

By Gajanan K K

Sep 21, 2020

A very good discussion on fundamental considering the focus on application such as design of a processor

By Dheeraj T

Jul 20, 2018

It is a great course and the teachers are so great that they will teach all concepts with a great ease.

By jai d

Jul 18, 2020

Excellent course !.Got in depth knowledge of how digital systems and processors can be designed .

By Blas

Oct 22, 2017

Great review of basic digital design and basics to start with design process.

Highly recomended

By Mat R

Mar 26, 2017

Very useful course with helpful examples and questions to strengthen theoretical concepts.

By Mahesh K P

Jun 11, 2020

Very Good and quality course in digital electronics related course available on coursera.

By bhaskara r j

Jan 31, 2017

Very nice course the assignments are well designed and they are very challenging to solve

By Devidas D

Sep 15, 2020

excellent course one must opt for real enjoyment of learning with real application

By Sowjanya k

May 29, 2020

I have learned practical sessions very interestingly by doing problems in VM box

By SENTHILNATHAN

Sep 16, 2017

Got full knowledge on logic gates to processor that includes verilog codes

By Shivdeep T

Sep 11, 2017

VERY HELPFUL IN LEARNING AND CLEARING MOST TOPICS BY REGULAR PRACTICE TEST

By Bhuvanjeet S G

Apr 10, 2019

Useful for youngsters searching for a job in computer sector

By Lorenzo

Feb 3, 2022

It is impossible to attend the course because the Virtual Machine needed to do all the exercises is down since 4 months.

