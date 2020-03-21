RT
Jul 21, 2020
This was my 4th online course and I am pretty sure this was my best experience. Everything was covered in detail and yet very precisely. Thanks to both coursera and UAB for this course.
SN
Mar 20, 2020
Pretty awesome, the course gives you a good understanding of all basic concepts and the practice, extra and graded problems make you intimately familiar with its applications.
By Suhaas N•
Mar 20, 2020
Pretty awesome, the course gives you a good understanding of all basic concepts and the practice, extra and graded problems make you intimately familiar with its applications.
By VINITH S•
Feb 2, 2018
excellent video lectures combined with a awesome assignment questions which are more about applications oriented.An excellent and must learn course for all ece students.
By Justin S•
Oct 22, 2019
I'd give this course 6 stars, if I could. I hope there will be additional courses released that extend upon this material.
By Shreyas M•
Jul 11, 2018
The course goes from a logic gate level to that of a processor in a smooth manner covering many concepts enroute
By SHIVAM S 1•
Apr 21, 2020
I'm sorry to say that I am really unsatisfied with the teaching and with the Quiz. You cannot know your mistakes what rubbish is this thing and on the other hand there are many multiple answer what is this. it not clearly mentioned in the questions.
Sorry to say that but its the truth
By ARYAN R•
Apr 5, 2020
Faculty don't teach properly. I didn't learn as much as I expected. The course requires many more study material than actually present.
By Darahas V•
May 20, 2020
this course was my first course in coursera and it was little boring in the beginning part i but then you have to take pen and paper and note down all the points the teacher is teaching . To complete this course fast you need complete dedication and a lot of interest, believe me you will definitely gain a lot of knowledge after completing this course until and unless u complete this course by watching the videos and also read all the doubts of other students in discussion forums even if that wasn't your doubt that will surely help you.
THANK YOU AND BEST OF LUCK TO ALL OF YOU :) :)
By Rishabh T•
Jul 22, 2020
This was my 4th online course and I am pretty sure this was my best experience. Everything was covered in detail and yet very precisely. Thanks to both coursera and UAB for this course.
By MOHAMMED Z H•
Apr 29, 2018
One must take this course to gain practical exposure to logic design. This course has given me wonderful experience on how to use software tools for digital systems design. Thank you so much Cousera for such a nice course. I request Coursera to come up with a Systemverilog courses for design of digital systems and verification of digital systems as well.
By Aditya K•
May 1, 2018
The course really lives up to the expectations and really is helpful in teaching a lot, if not all, about the digital systems. It is a wonderful course which in my opinion, a person seeking to learn about the digital systems must undergo. Cheers!
By kalva t k•
Feb 24, 2020
Excellent course. Concepts are explained clearly by taking practical examples, must learn course for ECE students
By B R S•
Jun 6, 2017
This course is useful to bridge the gap between academics and industry to some extent. The course is worth while
By Gajanan K K•
Sep 21, 2020
A very good discussion on fundamental considering the focus on application such as design of a processor
By Dheeraj T•
Jul 20, 2018
It is a great course and the teachers are so great that they will teach all concepts with a great ease.
By jai d•
Jul 18, 2020
Excellent course !.Got in depth knowledge of how digital systems and processors can be designed .
By Blas•
Oct 22, 2017
Great review of basic digital design and basics to start with design process.
Highly recomended
By Mat R•
Mar 26, 2017
Very useful course with helpful examples and questions to strengthen theoretical concepts.
By Mahesh K P•
Jun 11, 2020
Very Good and quality course in digital electronics related course available on coursera.
By bhaskara r j•
Jan 31, 2017
Very nice course the assignments are well designed and they are very challenging to solve
By Devidas D•
Sep 15, 2020
excellent course one must opt for real enjoyment of learning with real application
By Sowjanya k•
May 29, 2020
I have learned practical sessions very interestingly by doing problems in VM box
By SENTHILNATHAN•
Sep 16, 2017
Got full knowledge on logic gates to processor that includes verilog codes
By Shivdeep T•
Sep 11, 2017
VERY HELPFUL IN LEARNING AND CLEARING MOST TOPICS BY REGULAR PRACTICE TEST
By Bhuvanjeet S G•
Apr 10, 2019
Useful for youngsters searching for a job in computer sector
By Lorenzo•
Feb 3, 2022
It is impossible to attend the course because the Virtual Machine needed to do all the exercises is down since 4 months.