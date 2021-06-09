About this Course

35,243 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Analog Circuit Design
  • Microelectronics
  • RF Circuit Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Eindhoven University of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to RF & mm-Wave Circuit Design Course

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Wireless Systems

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 96 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Amplifiers

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 158 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Mixers

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 87 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RF AND MILLIMETER-WAVE CIRCUIT DESIGN

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder