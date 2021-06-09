This unique Master-level course offered by the Center for Wireless Technology Eindhoven (CWT/e) of the Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands, provides students with in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience on RF and mmWave circuit design.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to RF & mm-Wave Circuit Design Course
This module will introduce the student to the RF and mm-Wave Circuit Design course and to the topic of wireless systems. It will present the learning objectives, grading system, supporting material, introductory class, and design labs. Besides, it will show the student how to use the simulation tools and the equipment used in the design labs.
Wireless Systems
The module on Wireless Systems will introduce the student to the history of wireless technologies, wireless system design, and RF system specifications. Concepts about transceivers will be detailed, such as path loss, interference signals, receiver sensitivity, and transmitter output power. It also includes the first design lab, the system design of a Wireless Tin Can Telephone.
Amplifiers
The Amplifiers module will introduce the student to the basic concepts of amplifiers, types of power gain, and the most used amplifier topologies. The student will also learn about low noise amplifier matching and power amplifiers classes. The second design lab will focus on designing LNAs and PAs.
Mixers
The Mixers module will introduce the student to the working principle of RF mixers and their basic concepts. The difference between active and passive mixers will be explained, the advantages and drawbacks of balanced and unbalanced mixers will be detailed, and the mixer's noise performance highlighted. The third design lab will cover the design of up and down-conversion mixers.
It was great course on RF design and the lab is very practical with hands-on involvment.
A goof course that covers system design through oscillator and PLL implementation.
This course is a good start for getting into industry with RF Design background. The modules are well planned and explained. Loved Dr. Baltus' way of teaching. Thanks for this opportunity!
Wish that there are more the Quizes tp answer and more details presentation slides
