This unique Master-level course provides you with in-depth know-how of microwave engineering and antennas. The course combines both passive and active microwave circuits as well as antenna systems. Future applications, like millimeter-wave 5G/beyond-5G wireless communications or automotive radar, require experts that can co-design highly integrated antenna systems that include both antennas and microwave electronics. We will provide you with the required theoretical foundation as well as hands-on experience using state-of-the-art design tools.
Microwave engineering and antennasEindhoven University of Technology
About this Course
Bachelor-level background (or equivalent) in circuits and electromagnetics are required.
What you will learn
Module 1: Introduction of the course, including an overview of applications and trends.
Module 2: Passive microwave circuits, covering transmission-line based circuits including impedance matching, power combiners, filters.
Module 3: Antenna theory. This provides an introduction into antenna theory, including phased arrays.
Module 4: Active microwave circuits. Extension towards amplifiers, including low-noise amplifiers.
Skills you will gain
- Building Electrical Design
- Process Design
- Nondestructive Testing (NDT)
- Electrical Engineering
Bachelor-level background (or equivalent) in circuits and electromagnetics are required.
Offered by
Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is a young university, founded in 1956 by industry, local government and academia. Today, their spirit of collaboration is still at the heart of the university community. We foster an open culture where everyone feels free to exchange ideas and take initiatives.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Promo
In this short video the lecturers will introduce themselves and will provide a general overview of the scope of the course. The lecturers all have a solid academic and industrial background and are embedded in the Center for Wireless Technology Eindhoven (CWT/e) of Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands.
Week 1: Introduction (Module 1) and Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2, part I)
In week 1 we will provide you with an introduction to the course including an overview of applications (Module 1). In addition, we will start with Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2) by introducing transmission line theory. We will also introduce the design-challenge in which you will develop your own 4-channel phased array system including beamformer and active microwave electronics. Next to this, we will show you how to use the open-source design tool QUCS. We will use this tool for the design of passive and active microwave circuits.
Week 2: Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2, part II)
In week 2 we will continue with Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2) by introducing the concept of microwave networks. We will use this concept by analyzing power combiners. In addition, you will start your design challenge by designing a 4-channel beamformer network.
Week 3: Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2, part III)
In week 3 we will finalize our journey into Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2) by first introducing the Smith chart and by applying it for the design of matching circuits. Next to this, we will show how you can design microwave filters.
Week 4: Antenna Theory (Module 3, part I)
In week 4 we will start with Antenna Theory (Module 3) and introduce the concept of antennas by exploring the main characteristics of antennas, including directivity, antenna gain and input impedance. We will show how these parameters can be used to determine the range of wireless system or radar. As a first real antenna concept, we will introduce phased-array antennas. In addition, the design challenge will continue with an antenna design. This includes an introduction into the antenna design CST.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.24%
- 4 stars7.54%
- 3 stars3.77%
- 2 stars1.88%
- 1 star7.54%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROWAVE ENGINEERING AND ANTENNAS
This course was a good online introduction into antennas for me. I will be building further on it. Thank you Prof. Bart Smolders, Prof. Domine Leenaerts and Ulf Johannsen
It is a very interesting course. I enjoyed rediscovering some topic I learned many years ago. Thanks Prof. Smolders, Prof. Leenaerts and Prof. Johannsen. Greeetings from Colombia.
Thank you for giving this opportunity .I learned both theoretical and practical knowledge including QUCS &CST software's for designing. Thank you sir.
The course is a bit tough to complete, but on completing one will get an idea about microwave circuits, antennas and its parameters.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.