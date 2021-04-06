About this Course

Intermediate Level

Bachelor-level background (or equivalent) in circuits and electromagnetics are required.

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Module 1: Introduction of the course, including an overview of applications and trends.

  • Module 2: Passive microwave circuits, covering transmission-line based circuits including impedance matching, power combiners, filters.

  • Module 3: Antenna theory. This provides an introduction into antenna theory, including phased arrays.

  • Module 4: Active microwave circuits. Extension towards amplifiers, including low-noise amplifiers.

Skills you will gain

  • Building Electrical Design
  • Process Design
  • Nondestructive Testing (NDT)
  • Electrical Engineering
Instructors

Offered by

Eindhoven University of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Promo

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
5 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction (Module 1) and Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2, part I)

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 86 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2, part II)

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Passive Microwave Circuits (Module 2, part III)

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week 4: Antenna Theory (Module 3, part I)

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

