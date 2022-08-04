This course focuses on advanced, yet essential concepts, techniques, and algorithms needed for understanding and designing modern wireless communication systems. You will begin this course by exploring the basics of wireless channels, followed by the need for multi-antenna systems. You will further learn about the two seminal multi-antenna technologies: MIMO and massive MIMO. The first is the basis for 4G systems, and the second is the same for 5G systems. You will also learn the multiple access techniques like orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) and non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) and the basics of mmWave communications .
Foundations of Advanced Wireless CommunicationIndian Institute of Technology Roorkee
What you will learn
Explain the fundamentals of modern wireless communication, such as 4G and 5G systems.
Describe the essential theories related to their critical technical advancements related to 5G.
Comprehend the challenges in realizing them and the way forward.
Skills you will gain
- A basic understanding of matrices and probability
- MATLAB programming skills
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
29 minutes to complete
Getting Started with the Course
29 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading
8 hours to complete
Wireless Communication Basics
8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Multi-Antenna System
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete
Capacity of Multi-Antenna System - Part 1
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Capacity of Multi-Antenna System - Part 2
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete
Spectral Efficiency
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Project I (Week1-Week3)
2 hours to complete
4 hours to complete
Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO)
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 122 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete
mmWave System
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete
Beamforming
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
