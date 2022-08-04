About this Course

Intermediate Level

B.Tech/B.E./B.Sc./Diploma or equivalent graduates /final/Pre-final year students of ECE /final/Pre-final year students of ECE

Approx. 44 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the fundamentals of modern wireless communication, such as 4G and 5G systems.

  • Describe the essential theories related to their critical technical advancements related to 5G.

  • Comprehend the challenges in realizing them and the way forward.

Skills you will gain

  • A basic understanding of matrices and probability
  • MATLAB programming skills
Instructors

Offered by

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
29 minutes to complete

Getting Started with the Course

29 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading
8 hours to complete

Wireless Communication Basics

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Multi-Antenna System

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Capacity of Multi-Antenna System - Part 1

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Capacity of Multi-Antenna System - Part 2

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete

Spectral Efficiency

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Project I (Week1-Week3)

2 hours to complete
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO)

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 122 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

mmWave System

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Beamforming

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

