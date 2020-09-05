About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and History of Cellular Communication Systems

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Principles of Wireless Communication Theory

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Principles of Wireless Resource Management

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 83 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Multiple Antenna Technologies

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min)

