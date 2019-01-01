Seong-Lyun Kim is a Professor at the School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea, heading the Radio Resource Managemen & Optimization Laboratory (RAMO) and the Center for Flexible Radio (CFR+). He was an Assistant Professor of Radio Communication Systems at the Department of Signals, Sensors & Systems, Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm, Sweden. He was a Visiting Professor at the Control Group, Helsinki University of Technology (now Aalto), Finland, and the KTH Center for Wireless Systems. He was an editorial board member of IEEE Transactions on Vehicular Technology, IEEE Communications Letters, Elsevier Control Engineering Practice, Elsevier ICT Express, and Journal of Communications and Network. He served as the leading guest editor of IEEE Wireless Communications, and IEEE Network for wireless communications in networked robotics. His research interest includes radio resource management and information theory in wireless networks, and robotic networks.