Take the next step in your career by gaining a greater understanding of 5G technology and how it is changing the way we operate both personally and professionally. Learn how 5G is revolutionizing the business world and begin to understand how 5G can benefit your business by helping you meet your ever-evolving needs. You do not need any prior knowledge of 5G or other wireless technology to take this course.
Whether you are a business professional, experienced engineer, or anything in between, this course will help you optimize 5G for your needs.
Gain an in-depth understanding of how 5G is revolutionizing the way we do business in the 2020s.
Learn about the technologies that make 5G possible, including mmWave, Massive MIMO, RAN, and more.
Learn how companies can take advantage of 5G Private Networks and Industrial IoT to transform the way they operate on a daily basis.
Gain the base-level knowledge of 5G you need to continue your wireless education and advance in the rapidly-growing field of wireless technology.
- Wireless Network
- mmWave
- Industrial IoT
- Massive MIMO
- 5G
Qualcomm Wireless Academy
The Qualcomm Wireless Academy is the educational and training branch of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a world leader in 5G technology and wireless innovation. We provide premium training within several areas of the wireless engineering field, including 5G, LTE Advanced, C-V2X, WiFi, and more. We have courses for business professionals, engineers new to the field, and experienced wireless engineers. We also offer a corporate training program for companies looking to optimize their 5G capabilities.
Wireless and Cellular Communications Overview
Begin your 5G journey by learning about the foundations of wireless and cellular communications. In this module, we focus on the core principles of wireless communication and how key wireless technologies give us the mobile experience to which we are accustomed. This module will also give you the basis you need to dive into and understand the key technological components on which 5G is built.
What is 5G and Why Do We Need It?
Now that we've covered the basics of wireless communication, let's discuss what 5G is and why it is important. In this module, we talk about the key technological drivers of 5G and what 5G is capable of.
5G Network and Features
In this module, we dive into the wireless technologies that make 5G possible and learn how the different technologies interact to give us a 5G experience. After completing this module, you will have a greater understanding of key 5G technologies and features such as mmWave, Massive MIMO, Network Slicing, Mobile Edge Computing, and more.
5G Spectrum and mmWave
Millimeter Wave (mmWave) is a key aspect of 5G, so it is important to understand how 5G works in the mmWave spectrum and why mmWave is necessary for an optimal 5G experience. In this module, we discuss the 5G spectrum, 5G mmWave, and how mmWave can be deployed in a variety of scenarios in both indoor and outdoor environments. We also learn from several case studies of real-life mmWave deployments and their realistic performance advantages.
