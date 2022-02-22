About this Course

Beginner Level

Whether you are a business professional, experienced engineer, or anything in between, this course will help you optimize 5G for your needs.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain an in-depth understanding of how 5G is revolutionizing the way we do business in the 2020s.

  • Learn about the technologies that make 5G possible, including mmWave, Massive MIMO, RAN, and more.

  • Learn how companies can take advantage of 5G Private Networks and Industrial IoT to transform the way they operate on a daily basis.

  • Gain the base-level knowledge of 5G you need to continue your wireless education and advance in the rapidly-growing field of wireless technology.

Skills you will gain

  • Wireless Network
  • mmWave
  • Industrial IoT
  • Massive MIMO
  • 5G
Whether you are a business professional, experienced engineer, or anything in between, this course will help you optimize 5G for your needs.

Qualcomm Wireless Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Wireless and Cellular Communications Overview

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 117 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What is 5G and Why Do We Need It?

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

5G Network and Features

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 111 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

5G Spectrum and mmWave

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 106 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

