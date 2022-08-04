This MOOC presents the services and the architecture of 5G networks, the main principles of the new radio interface (NR), data flow management, security and the new Service-Based Architecture (SBA).
5G Network FundamentalsInstitut Mines-Télécom
About this Course
Network fundamentals (e.g. Computer Networks, Tanenbaum and Wetherall)
4G Network fundamentals (Mooc available on Coursera)
What you will learn
Characterize 5G modes (eMBB, uRLLC, mMTC) and list the main functional entities and their role (gNB, AMF, SMF, UPF, UDM, AUSF)
Justify how MIMO and massive MIMO are a technological breakthrough of mobile networks
Explain the security weaknesses of 4G and justify how 5G enhances security
Describe the interactions between network functions (NF) from the specification of a simple service in a service-based architecture (SBA).
Skills you will gain
- Network interconnection
- 5G Services and Architecture
- network-access security
- Services Based Interfaces and Architecture (SBI/SBA)
- New Radio (NR) interface
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0: Welcome in this MOOC !
Module 1 : 5G services and architecture
Module 2 : The New Radio interface
Module 3: Data Flow and Mobility Management
