About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Network fundamentals (e.g. Computer Networks, Tanenbaum and Wetherall)

4G Network fundamentals (Mooc available on Coursera)

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Characterize 5G modes (eMBB, uRLLC, mMTC) and list the main functional entities and their role (gNB, AMF, SMF, UPF, UDM, AUSF)

  • Justify how MIMO and massive MIMO are a technological breakthrough of mobile networks

  • Explain the security weaknesses of 4G and justify how 5G enhances security

  • Describe the interactions between network functions (NF) from the specification of a simple service in a service-based architecture (SBA).

Skills you will gain

  • Network interconnection
  • 5G Services and Architecture
  • network-access security
  • Services Based Interfaces and Architecture (SBI/SBA)
  • New Radio (NR) interface
Instructor

Offered by

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Module 0: Welcome in this MOOC !

1 hour to complete
13 readings
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Module 1 : 5G services and architecture

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Module 2 : The New Radio interface

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Module 3: Data Flow and Mobility Management

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 76 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes

