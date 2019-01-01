Nakul Navarange is a 5G Network Systems Engineer at Qualcomm, a global leader in 5G technology. With a decade of experience in the wireless industry, Nakul has had a front-row seat for the development of 5G, and his work has been showcased at multiple Mobile World Congress events around the world. While Nakul plays a key role in advancing 5G technology, he is also a teacher at heart. As a lead instructor for the Qualcomm Wireless Academy, he enjoys helping engineers and business professionals advance their careers by learning how to take advantage of the latest wireless technologies. Nakul has extensive experience teaching both overview and in-depth courses on topics such as 5G for Business, 5G Technical Training, Beamforming, Massive MIMO, mmWave, Multi-Access Edge Computing, 5G Private Networks, Industrial IoT, Device Log Analysis & Troubleshooting, and more. The Qualcomm Wireless Academy (QWA) is the educational and training branch of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a world leader in 5G technology and wireless innovation. QWA provides premium training within several areas of the wireless engineering field, including 5G, LTE Advanced, C-V2X, WiFi, and more. The company has courses for business professionals, engineers new to the field, and experienced wireless engineers. It also offers a corporate training program for companies looking to optimize their 5G capabilities.