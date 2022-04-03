Chevron Left
5G for Everyone by Qualcomm Wireless Academy

4.8
stars
44 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

Take the next step in your career by gaining a greater understanding of 5G technology and how it is changing the way we operate both personally and professionally. Learn how 5G is revolutionizing the business world and begin to understand how 5G can benefit your business by helping you meet your ever-evolving needs. You do not need any prior knowledge of 5G or other wireless technology to take this course. WHY TAKE THIS COURSE? - Understand what 5G technology is, the endless possibilities it offers, and how you can leverage it to enhance business strategy. - Receive 5G training from engineers at Qualcomm Technologies – a world leader in 5G tech and wireless communication. - Receive a Qualcomm-branded certificate of completion that may help you get that next job or promotion. COURSE OUTLINE: - Overview of wireless and cellular communications. - Overview of the 5G NR vision. - Introduction to 5G networks and features. - Discuss 5G spectrum and mmWave. - Learn about Massive MIMO and its impact on wireless technology. - Discuss the evolution of the 5G radio access network (RAN). - Dive into 5G private networks and industrial IoT. - Overview of 5G security....

Top reviews

CS

Mar 10, 2022

Great overview - concepts are explained well and illustrated with many examples

SC

Apr 15, 2022

An excellent introduction to 5G with easily understandable examples.

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for 5G for Everyone

By Akash K

Apr 3, 2022

The best highlights from the course I wanted to share: 1. Nakul's delivery, 2. Content design, 3. Q&A with Hsin-I, 4. The analogy of roads & transport for wireless understanding, 5. Weeks 5 & 6 are a little less than my expectation but that's okay, and 6. Finally, the Qualcomm additional links and its history in the wireless domain motivated me.

I am thankful for the 5G Course. It did solve me connect the dots across the whole stream and now I am able to choose my project, thesis (in my university studies) according to my interests as I got a gist of the whole.

By Prajwal

May 18, 2022

One of the best 5G fundamental course i have enrolled for. Nakul is a excellent teacher and the way he compares 5G to normal real life cases is so easy for us students to grasp and understand. I wish coursera will add more courses related to 5G/4G like this one. Overall outstanding course and mentor.

By Pascal U E

Mar 4, 2022

This is a truely great course, simple enough for you to grasp all the high level conepts and components of a 5G Network. With a lot easy to understand analogies that make it more easy to grasp. I fully recommend this course. Thank you for the teaching team, and the main presentator !

By CIARAMAGLIA F

May 5, 2022

Very clear and simple explanations. The proposed examples of the true life applications are very useful and illustrative for a better understanding of the main topics of the course

By VERRO F

May 6, 2022

Very interesting.

The instructor is really fantastic for his clearness and ability in speaking technical topics.

A full five-stars evaluation for this course.

By Kevyn F

Apr 18, 2022

Very clear and understandable explanations. The course creates solid concepts about 5G.

By Christoph S

Mar 11, 2022

By shanti c

Apr 16, 2022

By Richard L

Mar 11, 2022

Fantastic Initial Dive into 5G, Nakul and Moderator were great.

By Ganesh R

Feb 23, 2022

W​onderful overview by Nakul, even a layman can understand..!!

By Guillermo O d A

May 14, 2022

Excellent instructror. Everything is very well explained.

By Sandip T

May 12, 2022

It was excellent cource for the 5G biggners.

By Diego A D

Mar 18, 2022

Really good. i would highly recommend it

By ZANI N

May 2, 2022

Very clear and well done!

By John G

May 2, 2022

very nice course !

By Jayanthi P

May 15, 2022

V​ery informative

By Elvis R

May 28, 2022

Good course

By ANSHU K

Apr 6, 2022

superb

By Ahmed A

Mar 14, 2022

Great!

By Srinivas R

Apr 12, 2022

n​ice overview

By PREMALATHA B 2

May 19, 2022

GOOD

By Donald H

May 10, 2022

O​thers may find this course of much greater value. I do know quite a bit about 5G, but wanted to see what the course was about. So, if you are interested in a 50,000 foot overview of 5G, this course is for you.

T​he other issue I have is that this course is a big advertisement for the Qualcomm academy. I am priviledged to have been offered a Coursera subscription through an employer program. I would not be pleased if I had to pay for a certificate to hear about how what Qualcomm is doing in the realm of 5G.

I​ did learn some things about industrial IoT. Being that I am a technology instructor, this course allowed me to consider ways in which I can be a better presenter of the 5G System. Hopefully, there will be more in-depth courses available on the 5G System in the future. This is a good start.

