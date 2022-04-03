CS
Mar 10, 2022
Great overview - concepts are explained well and illustrated with many examples
SC
Apr 15, 2022
An excellent introduction to 5G with easily understandable examples.
By Akash K•
Apr 3, 2022
The best highlights from the course I wanted to share: 1. Nakul's delivery, 2. Content design, 3. Q&A with Hsin-I, 4. The analogy of roads & transport for wireless understanding, 5. Weeks 5 & 6 are a little less than my expectation but that's okay, and 6. Finally, the Qualcomm additional links and its history in the wireless domain motivated me.
I am thankful for the 5G Course. It did solve me connect the dots across the whole stream and now I am able to choose my project, thesis (in my university studies) according to my interests as I got a gist of the whole.
By Prajwal•
May 18, 2022
One of the best 5G fundamental course i have enrolled for. Nakul is a excellent teacher and the way he compares 5G to normal real life cases is so easy for us students to grasp and understand. I wish coursera will add more courses related to 5G/4G like this one. Overall outstanding course and mentor.
By Pascal U E•
Mar 4, 2022
This is a truely great course, simple enough for you to grasp all the high level conepts and components of a 5G Network. With a lot easy to understand analogies that make it more easy to grasp. I fully recommend this course. Thank you for the teaching team, and the main presentator !
By CIARAMAGLIA F•
May 5, 2022
Very clear and simple explanations. The proposed examples of the true life applications are very useful and illustrative for a better understanding of the main topics of the course
By VERRO F•
May 6, 2022
Very interesting.
The instructor is really fantastic for his clearness and ability in speaking technical topics.
A full five-stars evaluation for this course.
By Kevyn F•
Apr 18, 2022
Very clear and understandable explanations. The course creates solid concepts about 5G.
By Christoph S•
Mar 11, 2022
Great overview - concepts are explained well and illustrated with many examples
By shanti c•
Apr 16, 2022
An excellent introduction to 5G with easily understandable examples.
By Richard L•
Mar 11, 2022
Fantastic Initial Dive into 5G, Nakul and Moderator were great.
By Ganesh R•
Feb 23, 2022
Wonderful overview by Nakul, even a layman can understand..!!
By Guillermo O d A•
May 14, 2022
Excellent instructror. Everything is very well explained.
By Sandip T•
May 12, 2022
It was excellent cource for the 5G biggners.
By Diego A D•
Mar 18, 2022
Really good. i would highly recommend it
By ZANI N•
May 2, 2022
Very clear and well done!
By John G•
May 2, 2022
very nice course !
By Jayanthi P•
May 15, 2022
Very informative
By Elvis R•
May 28, 2022
Good course
By ANSHU K•
Apr 6, 2022
superb
By Ahmed A•
Mar 14, 2022
Great!
By Srinivas R•
Apr 12, 2022
nice overview
By PREMALATHA B 2•
May 19, 2022
GOOD
By Donald H•
May 10, 2022
Others may find this course of much greater value. I do know quite a bit about 5G, but wanted to see what the course was about. So, if you are interested in a 50,000 foot overview of 5G, this course is for you.
The other issue I have is that this course is a big advertisement for the Qualcomm academy. I am priviledged to have been offered a Coursera subscription through an employer program. I would not be pleased if I had to pay for a certificate to hear about how what Qualcomm is doing in the realm of 5G.
I did learn some things about industrial IoT. Being that I am a technology instructor, this course allowed me to consider ways in which I can be a better presenter of the 5G System. Hopefully, there will be more in-depth courses available on the 5G System in the future. This is a good start.