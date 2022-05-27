About this Course

Intermediate Level

BSc degree (algebra, basic mathematics concepts)

Network fundamentals, addressed in Digital Networks Essentials.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe 4G networks’ functioning and architecture.

  • Explain how telecommunications operators provide mobile users with a permanent IP address in a secure manner.

  • Analyze the internal exchanges and protocols used in a 4G network: attachment, location updating, handover.

  • Identify the transport and control functions in a 4G network. Diagnose a network service problem.

Skills you will gain

  • Network Architecture
  • Mobility Management
  • 4G technology
  • Acces Network Security
Instructor

Offered by

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 0: Welcome

Module 1: Architecture and General Principles

Week 2

Module 2: Security Procedures

Week 3

Module 3: Radio Interface

Week 4

Module 4: Management of Data Flows

