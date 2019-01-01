Chan-Byoung Chae is Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, College of Engineering, Yonsei University, Korea. He was a Member of Technical Staff (Research Scientist) at Bell Laboratories, Alcatel-Lucent, Murray Hill, NJ, USA from June 2009 to Feb 2011. Before joining Bell Laboratories, he was with the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA as a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow. He received the Ph.D. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from The University of Texas (UT), Austin, TX, USA in 2008 where he was a member of the Wireless Networking and Communications Group (WNCG). Prior to joining UT, he was a Research Engineer at the Advanced Research Lab., the Telecommunications R&D Center, Samsung Electronics, Suwon, Korea, from 2001 to 2005. He was a Visiting Scholar at the WING Lab, Aalborg University, Denmark in 2004 and at University of Minnesota, MN, USA in August 2007. While at Samsung, he participated in the IEEE 802.16e and 3GPP standardization, where he made several contributions and filed a number of related patents. His current research interests include wireless mobile networks and nano (molecular) communications. He has served/serves as an Editor for the IEEE Communications Magazine (2016-present), IEEE Trans. on Wireless Communications (2012~present), IEEE Trans. on Molecular, Biological, and Multi-scale Comm. (2015-present), IEEE Wireless Communications Letters (2016-present), IEEE Trans. on Smart Grid (2010-2011), IEEE ComSoc Technology News (2014), and IEEE/KICS Jour. of Comm. Networks (2012-present). He was a Guest Editor for the IEEE Jour. Sel. Areas in Comm. (special issue on molecular, biological, and multi-scale comm.) 2014-2015. He is an IEEE Senior Member. Dr. Chae was the recipient/co-recipient of the Underwood Distinguished Professor Award from Yonsei University (2016), the Yonam Research Award from LG Yonam Foundation (2016), the Outstanding Professor Award from IITP (2016), the Best Young Professor Award from the College of Engineering, Yonsei University (2015), the IEEE INFOCOM Best Demo Award (2015), the IEIE/IEEE Joint Award for Young IT Engineer of the Year (2014), the KICS Haedong Young Scholar Award (2013), the IEEE Signal Processing Magazine Best Paper Award (2013), the IEEE ComSoc AP Outstanding Young Researcher Award (2012), the IEEE VTS Dan. E. Noble Fellowship Award (2008), two Gold Prizes (1st) in the 14th/19th Humantech Paper Contest, and the KSEA-KUSCO scholarship (2007). He also received the Korea Government Fellowship (KOSEF) during his Ph.D. studies.