KR
May 30, 2021
Its very easy to understand every concept of the topics...\n\nPlease sir, grant my certificate for my career otherwise I'm not again join your courses..\n\nPlease sir..\n\nI'm very poor boy
ER
Dec 31, 2020
In this course wireless communication explain point to point, understand the wireless concepts clearly\n\nlatest wireless topics covered in this course, LTE and network topics are covered
By Adrian N•
Apr 22, 2017
Very good with lots of information on a quite vast topic: wireless communication and RF principles, radio resources management, multiple antenna theory and their application in LTE.
By Oyakhilome M•
Jul 6, 2017
Great course! The concepts of basic telecommunication technique and technology were well explained. The lecture were interesting and the exercises were well planned. All in all, It broaden my knowledge about the underlying principles of 4G network.
By Irina S•
Jan 28, 2019
I liked the course. Although there were lectures a bit complicated for perception. I needed a course to get an initial understanding of the work of cellular communication. thank
By RAVI S•
Jun 4, 2019
Hello,
This course is really good Learned many new things in very easy elucidate language.
By Alam N•
Jun 6, 2017
I am very happy that I have completed my week course with assignment from Yoncei University. Thanks of Professors for the best effort and lectures. I hope that in future you will start new course about communication and electronics engineering related. I thankful to the respected Professor for their valuable time. Thanks
Regards Alam Noor
University of Peshawar
Pakistan
By V K•
May 10, 2019
This course is very useful in knowing the latest technology in the communication.I will use this knowledge in teaching my students efficiently
By Radha•
Aug 11, 2017
The course covers all the basics of Wireless Communication but also isn't very hard for someone not in this field to understand the concepts.
By K. S K•
May 17, 2020
Coursera is the best online learning facility. It provides us good knowledge in learning different courses and make us more experienced.
By PRAKASH D•
Jan 1, 2019
This is one of the best course in wireless technology, which give us whole overview of wireless communication.
By Gani I•
Mar 16, 2020
Thank you for the knowledge that has been given. I was greatly helped through this course.
By Sunil D•
Jan 27, 2020
This course provides an overview of cellular communication and more about the LTE system.
By ARPAN K S•
Oct 25, 2018
Its a fantastic course with great teachers . The questions which are asked here are perfect and quite interesting.I hope everyone will enjoy this course.
By ThejasVishnu R•
Feb 21, 2020
Awesome course with fluent lecture delivery!! Thank you senseis!! Expecting more courses on advanced wireless communication topics from you.
By Ali B•
Jan 20, 2020
thank you very much for letting us experience such courses, you are doing a great job to make education available anytime and anywhere
By Laxmi S•
Mar 12, 2018
This course is really good.Laernt many concepts of wireless/Its good for all of them who wants to understand concepts of cell in deep.
By Vineet•
Sep 24, 2017
Awesome course, first time felt communication engineering could be so interesting. Practical examples made me stick to the course.
By Diego N•
Jun 6, 2017
Excelente curso, me permitió aprender generalidades de redes 4G y 5G, así como reforzar lo conocido de otras tecnologías.
By Challa J•
Oct 16, 2019
Thanks for Financial aid , i only completed this course successfully through this exceptional support from coursera.
By Kudaravalli V•
Oct 16, 2019
Thanks for Financial aid , i only completed this course successfully through this exceptional support from coursera.
By Mohit B•
Mar 18, 2017
Awesome course. Well explained and comprehensive material.
Good work done by all the course Professors.
Thank You!
By Gunturi S K•
Mar 1, 2020
Course was informative and very useful.Thank you coursera ones again for helping to learn and cherish.
By Ashay K•
Apr 18, 2017
The course content was quite informative and resourceful only te assessments need to be more tougher!
By Стела К•
Dec 11, 2019
Easy to follow, down to basics set of videos. Short tests also help to review knowledge on the spot.
By Patrick D•
Feb 20, 2018
Great course. Tackles basics as well as advanced concepts in a way that is easy to understand.
By Bello A•
Jun 10, 2019
The course was very informative and I learn new concept relating to wireless communications.