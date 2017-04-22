Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wireless Communications for Everybody by Yonsei University

4.7
stars
2,214 ratings
496 reviews

About the Course

This course will provide an introduction and history of cellular communication systems that have changed our lives during the recent four decades and will become an essential and inseparable part of human life. The principles of wireless communication theory are covered with emphasis on the essential concept delivery to non-major learners in the easiest way. Then, it will be covered how such principles are realized and how multimedia services can be delivered in practical LTE cellular systems by which learners are connected and enjoys together in their lives. After completing this course, learners will be able to understand 1. What a cellular system is and how it has been developed so far 2. The very basic principles how information can be delivered efficiently using radio 3. How such principles are realized in LTE systems. 4. How people can be connected and multimedia services can be delivered in LTE systems...

Top reviews

KR

May 30, 2021

Its very easy to understand every concept of the topics...\n\nPlease sir, grant my certificate for my career otherwise I'm not again join your courses..\n\nPlease sir..\n\nI'm very poor boy

ER

Dec 31, 2020

In this course wireless communication explain point to point, understand the wireless concepts clearly\n\nlatest wireless topics covered in this course, LTE and network topics are covered

1 - 25 of 497 Reviews for Wireless Communications for Everybody

By Adrian N

Apr 22, 2017

Very good with lots of information on a quite vast topic: wireless communication and RF principles, radio resources management, multiple antenna theory and their application in LTE.

By Oyakhilome M

Jul 6, 2017

Great course! The concepts of basic telecommunication technique and technology were well explained. The lecture were interesting and the exercises were well planned. All in all, It broaden my knowledge about the underlying principles of 4G network.

By Irina S

Jan 28, 2019

I liked the course. Although there were lectures a bit complicated for perception. I needed a course to get an initial understanding of the work of cellular communication. thank

By RAVI S

Jun 4, 2019

Hello,

This course is really good Learned many new things in very easy elucidate language.

By Alam N

Jun 6, 2017

I am very happy that I have completed my week course with assignment from Yoncei University. Thanks of Professors for the best effort and lectures. I hope that in future you will start new course about communication and electronics engineering related. I thankful to the respected Professor for their valuable time. Thanks

Regards Alam Noor

University of Peshawar

Pakistan

By V K

May 10, 2019

This course is very useful in knowing the latest technology in the communication.I will use this knowledge in teaching my students efficiently

By Radha

Aug 11, 2017

The course covers all the basics of Wireless Communication but also isn't very hard for someone not in this field to understand the concepts.

By K. S K

May 17, 2020

Coursera is the best online learning facility. It provides us good knowledge in learning different courses and make us more experienced.

By PRAKASH D

Jan 1, 2019

This is one of the best course in wireless technology, which give us whole overview of wireless communication.

By Gani I

Mar 16, 2020

Thank you for the knowledge that has been given. I was greatly helped through this course.

By Sunil D

Jan 27, 2020

This course provides an overview of cellular communication and more about the LTE system.

By ARPAN K S

Oct 25, 2018

Its a fantastic course with great teachers . The questions which are asked here are perfect and quite interesting.I hope everyone will enjoy this course.

By ThejasVishnu R

Feb 21, 2020

Awesome course with fluent lecture delivery!! Thank you senseis!! Expecting more courses on advanced wireless communication topics from you.

By Ali B

Jan 20, 2020

thank you very much for letting us experience such courses, you are doing a great job to make education available anytime and anywhere

By Laxmi S

Mar 12, 2018

This course is really good.Laernt many concepts of wireless/Its good for all of them who wants to understand concepts of cell in deep.

By Vineet

Sep 24, 2017

Awesome course, first time felt communication engineering could be so interesting. Practical examples made me stick to the course.

By Diego N

Jun 6, 2017

Excelente curso, me permitió aprender generalidades de redes 4G y 5G, así como reforzar lo conocido de otras tecnologías.

By Challa J

Oct 16, 2019

Thanks for Financial aid , i only completed this course successfully through this exceptional support from coursera.

By Kudaravalli V

Oct 16, 2019

Thanks for Financial aid , i only completed this course successfully through this exceptional support from coursera.

By Mohit B

Mar 18, 2017

Awesome course. Well explained and comprehensive material.

Good work done by all the course Professors.

Thank You!

By Gunturi S K

Mar 1, 2020

Course was informative and very useful.Thank you coursera ones again for helping to learn and cherish.

By Ashay K

Apr 18, 2017

The course content was quite informative and resourceful only te assessments need to be more tougher!

By Стела К

Dec 11, 2019

Easy to follow, down to basics set of videos. Short tests also help to review knowledge on the spot.

By Patrick D

Feb 20, 2018

Great course. Tackles basics as well as advanced concepts in a way that is easy to understand.

By Bello A

Jun 10, 2019

The course was very informative and I learn new concept relating to wireless communications.

