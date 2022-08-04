Dr. Ekant Sharma is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India. The main focus of his research is -- design of optimization algorithms for next generation wireless communication systems, that can provide multi-gigabit data rates and can improve energy consumption and spectrum utilization by orders of magnitude.He received the PhD and M.Tech. degree from IIT Kanpur, India, with the Signal Processing, Communication and Networks Group, in the department of Electrical Engineering.Between his M.Tech and Ph.D., he worked with IBM Indian software lab as an associate software engineer. During the last year of his PhD and till the time he joined IIT Roorkee, he worked with 5G Testbed Lab at IIT Kanpur as Project Executive Officer. He was responsible for designing and testing the base station hardware for End-to-End 5G New Radio (NR) Testbed which closely resembles a real-world 5G deployment. In addition, he also developed software algorithms for data and control chains of 5G NR and verified them on designed base station hardware. For more details on this please visit the Project tab. He joined Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India, in 2021 and is currently an Assistant Professor at the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.