Apr 6, 2021
Thank you for giving this opportunity .I learned both theoretical and practical knowledge including QUCS &CST software's for designing. Thank you sir.
Mar 17, 2022
The course is a bit tough to complete, but on completing one will get an idea about microwave circuits, antennas and its parameters.
By Harsh D•
Jun 25, 2021
Kindly include all the concepts and formulas in web lectures which are used in quiz's.
By Miguel P S•
Jan 7, 2021
I learned but I think that the quizz system can be improved. It should be clearly stated the number of decimal figures to use in the calculations. Also, I'd appreciate additional explanations from the "intuitive" point of view.
By Hafedh B•
May 31, 2021
Thank you very much for this generosity in the effort expended in the preparation of this course and which must be very intense It is a fairly complete course, we cover a large part of the microwave and RF field, with a choice of topics very relevant. the tools that accompany the course are very useful and beneficial. And the practical projects offered are very rich and invite the student to better deepen their knowledge by orienting them towards the mastery of the practical aspect.
By Angelo D•
Sep 10, 2021
Excellent course taught all the key concepts such as Smith charts and how to use for impedance matching using all the techniques. The practical assignments were very interesting some of the topics could focus less on advanced mathematics.
By Maheen R•
Sep 27, 2021
it is a very informative course but i am just in the first week of learning and i am not satisfeied by the teaching method.. the lectures were all formulas and explanation no numerical were solved as an example and the very first quiz is full of numericals which i am having a hard time solving ..
By Fethi C•
May 31, 2021
Very good experience. The courses are very interesting and the quizzes as well as the hands-on designs are pertinent.
By ALESSANDRO S•
Jan 5, 2021
The course is very interesting and it has increased my cultural baggage. It has helped me in the theory and design of the Antennas. Very interesting for me it was the design of the Patch Antenna, the use of CST and Qucs as Microwave Design Tools. I have very appreciated the teaching method and the clarity in explanations of the instructors. I hope that other interesting courses so as this will be organized.
By Mesfin M•
May 25, 2021
I enjoyed this course. It's really a good course to know the basics of RF, microwave and antenna basics as well as to get hands on experience on the design of LNA, power dividers, and antennas. The quizzes and the projects are very challenging.
By Murat D•
Nov 3, 2021
There are some typos in the quizzes and the notes but in general a nice course that cover bunch of different subject in Microwave Engineering. I suggest everyone who what to learn mW engineering and refresh his/her knowledge.
By Alexey G•
Jan 8, 2022
A very good course that covers many areas. For me personally, it was difficult to apply the equivalence principle (vector algebra). I will be glad to see more courses about microwave and wireless systems.
By Egbert M•
Sep 21, 2021
This course was a good online introduction into antennas for me. I will be building further on it.
Thank you Prof. Bart Smolders, Prof. Domine Leenaerts and Ulf Johannsen
By UNDRAKONDA J 1•
Apr 7, 2021
By ATHULLIA E•
Mar 18, 2022
By Sidhant S K•
Oct 30, 2021
It was very challenging and lifetime learning experience
By Mahmudul H A•
Jun 24, 2021
A well planned and organized course.
By Fikret•
Aug 21, 2021
very good and hard course thanks
By Ivan S•
Apr 8, 2022
It's best course on coursera.
By Xinting X•
Sep 9, 2021
Very well organised course
By Vincent•
Jan 11, 2022
Challenging, yet fun !
By Santiago S•
Oct 12, 2021
Excellent Course!
By Pham Q B•
Jun 22, 2021
Lectures and the associated text book are insightful and well-structured. I like the institution and explanation of this course. Quizzes are challenging enough to motivate students explore materials beyond the course. On the other hand, grading of quizzes is poorly implemented and could have been done better.
By Andres F O H•
Aug 16, 2021
It is a very interesting course. I enjoyed rediscovering some topic I learned many years ago. Thanks Prof. Smolders, Prof. Leenaerts and Prof. Johannsen. Greeetings from Colombia.