ULF JOHANNSEN received his Dipl.-Ing. degree in Communications Engineering from Hamburg University of Technology (TUHH, Germany) in 2009. In 2013, he obtained his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e, the Netherlands). From 2013 until 2016 he worked as Senior Systems Engineer at ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH (Bremen, Germany), where his role was system designer and engineering manager on autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems with sonar payloads. In 2016, he was appointed Assistant Professor with the Electromagnetics group at the TU/e department of Electrical Engineering. His research interest is focused on millimetre-wave antenna systems and antenna integration. Dr Johannsen is chair person of the IEEE Benelux joint AP/MTT chapter and a member of VDE.