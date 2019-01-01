Profile

Domine Leenaerts

Prof.dr.ir.

    Bio

    Domine Leenaerts is a part-time Professor of RF-Transceiver Integration for Satellite Communication and Wireless Infrastructure with the Mixed Signal Microelectronics research group at the TU/e department of Electrical Engineering. His main affiliation is with NXP Semiconductors, where he is a Fellow, leading innovation in RF and mmwave front-end ICs for mobile and infrastructure, especially for WLAN and 5G. He also steers the innovation and development of NXP’s in-house dedicated RF IC BiCMOS technology. In his TU/e research, the focus is on key building blocks of wired and wireless communication transceivers at RF and mm-wave frequencies.. The challenge is to achieve the required RF/mm-wave performance at a minimum of power dissipation for a given IC technology. Domine Leenaerts is a Fellow of IEEE, holds over 30 US patents and has published over 250 papers in scientific and technical journals and conference proceedings. He has coauthored several books, including Circuit Design for RF Transceivers (Boston, MA: Kluwer, 2001). He is member of the steering committees of two leading conferences in the RF/mmwave field: RFIC/IMS and ESSCIRC/ESSDERC.

    Courses

    Microwave engineering and antennas

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder