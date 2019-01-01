Domine Leenaerts is a part-time Professor of RF-Transceiver Integration for Satellite Communication and Wireless Infrastructure with the Mixed Signal Microelectronics research group at the TU/e department of Electrical Engineering. His main affiliation is with NXP Semiconductors, where he is a Fellow, leading innovation in RF and mmwave front-end ICs for mobile and infrastructure, especially for WLAN and 5G. He also steers the innovation and development of NXP’s in-house dedicated RF IC BiCMOS technology. In his TU/e research, the focus is on key building blocks of wired and wireless communication transceivers at RF and mm-wave frequencies.. The challenge is to achieve the required RF/mm-wave performance at a minimum of power dissipation for a given IC technology. Domine Leenaerts is a Fellow of IEEE, holds over 30 US patents and has published over 250 papers in scientific and technical journals and conference proceedings. He has coauthored several books, including Circuit Design for RF Transceivers (Boston, MA: Kluwer, 2001). He is member of the steering committees of two leading conferences in the RF/mmwave field: RFIC/IMS and ESSCIRC/ESSDERC.