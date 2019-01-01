Bart Smolders received his Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in 1994. He is an expert in smart antenna systems and worked at TNO, THALES ASTRON and NXP semiconductors. Since 2010, he is a full-time professor at the TU/e in the Electromagnetics Group with special interest in smart antenna systems and applications. He currently leads several large research projects in the area of integrated antenna systems for 5G/6G wireless communications. Next to his research activities, he is the dean of the Electrical Engineering department.