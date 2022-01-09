RS
Jun 9, 2021
This course is a good start for getting into industry with RF Design background. The modules are well planned and explained. Loved Dr. Baltus' way of teaching. Thanks for this opportunity!
CL
Jun 7, 2021
I liked the course and was hooked to finish it, it was impossible for me to carry out the design tasks due to living in Argentina and not having access to the components easily.
By John S•
Jan 8, 2022
Excellent course. The only remark I have is that sometimes the quizes referred knowledge only presented in the exercise solutions. I would expect that the exercise and watching the solution would be done after the theory and quizes, but in this case you might be unable to answer some quiz questions.
By Mohammed R A•
Mar 10, 2022
It was the best course that I have enrolled in, It helped me to go well in my job and gave my deep understanding and high level of knowledge in RF Circuit Design, All thanks to the university and the instructors, and for sure to Coursera and Syrian Youth Assembly
By Jos G•
May 18, 2022
I learned a lot from this course. The instruction was very clear.
Because I did not do the practical exercises myself, the demonstration
of them was helpful. The exercises were to the point and doable.
Thanks!
By Priyank K S•
Mar 31, 2021
Wonderful experience...just one suggestion the simulation software employed is a bit complicated, other alternatives such as LTSPICE is better in terms of simplicity. Overall a great learning experience.
By rishabh s•
Jun 10, 2021
By Ricardo N•
Jun 27, 2021
Very nice and well structured course. The professor is very enthusiastic and entertaining and the content is presented in a very clear and simple way.
By Vincenzo C•
Apr 15, 2022
Very useful to review and learn new things. Very Good Professors, lessons organization and timeline adapt to study with job, thanks!
By Robert R•
Feb 22, 2022
It was great course on RF design and the lab is very practical with hands-on involvment.
By Patrick J B•
Aug 26, 2021
A goof course that covers system design through oscillator and PLL implementation.
By Shu K•
Jul 27, 2021
Awesome lectures. Could provide more precise lecture notes for course reviewing.
By Diego P•
Jun 28, 2021
Muy interesante curso para quienes inician con RF mmWave Circuit Design
By Andre B•
Jul 26, 2021
Very well presented and prepared. Thank you.
By Rand A H•
Nov 16, 2021
Thank you very much for the valuable course.
By Abi R F•
Dec 12, 2021
good course
By sowjanya•
Mar 19, 2021
very nice
By Martin F•
Aug 20, 2021
Overall, I can strongly recommend this course to everybody who wants to learn the basics of RF circuit design and/or to understand what kind of impairments can be caused in an analog frontend. I'm a digital communications engineer and I could learn a lot about the RF frontend design and especially related impairments. Overall, the course gives a nice overview, but, for my taste, it somtimes leaves a bit too large gap between the top-level concept oriented lectures and the practical asignments. Since my analog circuit design background is quite limited and dates back more than 10 years to my first years at university, I had a somewhat hard time to put the learned theory in to practice.
By victor g•
Jul 11, 2021
Thank you very much for this course!Mr Baltus transmits a passion and RF notions in a simplified and efficient way, Mr Mendes has a teaching feeling, its assignements are interesting and make some impressive use of free softwares (ex: an amplifier is simulated in HIL with arduino/qucs/octave).Theorical foundations could lack on some subjects and RF practical difficulties are not practised during the course but it remains a good overview! Also teachers answer to questions and that is very pleasant
By kk w•
Jul 16, 2021
Wish that there are more the Quizes tp answer and more details presentation slides
By MARK A D•
Apr 21, 2022
The questions is too much confusing, not amusing
By ankush s•
Aug 18, 2021
programming part need to explain more
By prayag m•
Sep 27, 2021
By Sajiv M•
Nov 10, 2021
The theoretical lectures are excellent, interesting and detailed.
However the lab/simulation lectures are not detailed enough. Most of these lectures were being read from the screen monotonously with no clear explanation.
Please improve the quality and detail of the lab/simulation lectures to a Master's level.
By Yakub A S•
Mar 1, 2022
Certificate is not free. Where is the certificate?
By 07_ELEX_darshankumar s C•
Feb 10, 2022
not a goog cource for begenner