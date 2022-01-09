Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for RF and millimeter-Wave Circuit Design by Eindhoven University of Technology

This unique Master-level course offered by the Center for Wireless Technology Eindhoven (CWT/e) of the Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands, provides students with in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience on RF and mmWave circuit design. The course covers the topics on how to derive the RF wireless systems specifications, and how to design the main building blocks of a transceiver, i.e., low noise amplifier, power amplifier, RF mixers, oscillators, and PLL frequency synthesizers. It is divided into two parts: (1) theoretical lectures will cover the basis of RF and mmWave Circuit Design; and (2) design labs will include simulation and implementation of these circuits. The design labs are completely optional for obtaining the certificate, but they are recommended because they allow students to put into practice all the acquired theoretical knowledge, and of course, implementing the circuits is where all the fun is! The students will be able to do 70% of the design labs using simulation tools, which already offers a great learning experience. The other 30% will require students to either get access to an electronics lab or to purchase a few off-the-shelf components. But ultimately, this would allow students to design and build their own transceiver at home! The course contains theoretical video classes with examples, quizzes, and an entire set of simulation files, step-by-step procedures, recorded data of real-life circuits, and solution videos so that students can learn from and build even better circuits....

RS

Jun 9, 2021

This course is a good start for getting into industry with RF Design background. The modules are well planned and explained. Loved Dr. Baltus' way of teaching. Thanks for this opportunity!

CL

Jun 7, 2021

I liked the course and was hooked to finish it, it was impossible for me to carry out the design tasks due to living in Argentina and not having access to the components easily.

By John S

Jan 8, 2022

Excellent course. The only remark I have is that sometimes the quizes referred knowledge only presented in the exercise solutions. I would expect that the exercise and watching the solution would be done after the theory and quizes, but in this case you might be unable to answer some quiz questions.

By Mohammed R A

Mar 10, 2022

It was the best course that I have enrolled in, It helped me to go well in my job and gave my deep understanding and high level of knowledge in RF Circuit Design, All thanks to the university and the instructors, and for sure to Coursera and Syrian Youth Assembly

By Jos G

May 18, 2022

I learned a lot from this course. The instruction was very clear.

Because I did not do the practical exercises myself, the demonstration

of them was helpful. The exercises were to the point and doable.

Thanks!

By Priyank K S

Mar 31, 2021

Wonderful experience...just one suggestion the simulation software employed is a bit complicated, other alternatives such as LTSPICE is better in terms of simplicity. Overall a great learning experience.

By Ricardo N

Jun 27, 2021

V​ery nice and well structured course. The professor is very enthusiastic and entertaining and the content is presented in a very clear and simple way.

By Vincenzo C

Apr 15, 2022

Very useful to review and learn new things. Very Good Professors, lessons organization and timeline adapt to study with job, thanks!

By Robert R

Feb 22, 2022

I​t was great course on RF design and the lab is very practical with hands-on involvment.

By Patrick J B

Aug 26, 2021

A goof course that covers system design through oscillator and PLL implementation.

By Shu K

Jul 27, 2021

Awesome lectures. Could provide more precise lecture notes for course reviewing.

By Diego P

Jun 28, 2021

M​uy interesante curso para quienes inician con RF mmWave Circuit Design

By Andre B

Jul 26, 2021

V​ery well presented and prepared. Thank you.

By Rand A H

Nov 16, 2021

Thank you very much for the valuable course.

By Abi R F

Dec 12, 2021

good course

By sowjanya

Mar 19, 2021

very nice

By Martin F

Aug 20, 2021

Overall, I can strongly recommend this course to everybody who wants to learn the basics of RF circuit design and/or to understand what kind of impairments can be caused in an analog frontend. I'm a digital communications engineer and I could learn a lot about the RF frontend design and especially related impairments. Overall, the course gives a nice overview, but, for my taste, it somtimes leaves a bit too large gap between the top-level concept oriented lectures and the practical asignments. Since my analog circuit design background is quite limited and dates back more than 10 years to my first years at university, I had a somewhat hard time to put the learned theory in to practice.

By victor g

Jul 11, 2021

Thank you very much for this course!Mr Baltus transmits a passion and RF notions in a simplified and efficient way, Mr Mendes has a teaching feeling, its assignements are interesting and make some impressive use of free softwares (ex: an amplifier is simulated in HIL with arduino/qucs/octave).Theorical foundations could lack on some subjects and RF practical difficulties are not practised during the course but it remains a good overview! Also teachers answer to questions and that is very pleasant

By kk w

Jul 16, 2021

W​ish that there are more the Quizes tp answer and more details presentation slides

By MARK A D

Apr 21, 2022

The questions is too much confusing, not amusing

By ankush s

Aug 18, 2021

programming part need to explain more

By prayag m

Sep 27, 2021

4

By Sajiv M

Nov 10, 2021

The theoretical lectures are excellent, interesting and detailed.

However the lab/simulation lectures are not detailed enough. Most of these lectures were being read from the screen monotonously with no clear explanation.

Please improve the quality and detail of the lab/simulation lectures to a Master's level.

By Yakub A S

Mar 1, 2022

Certificate is not free. Where is the certificate?

By 07_ELEX_darshankumar s C

Feb 10, 2022

not a goog cource for begenner

