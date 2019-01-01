He received his MS degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louvain, Belgium, in 1967, his PhD in computer science from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, Spain, in 1983, and his second PhD degree in electrical engineering from the Polytechnic School of Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1984. He has worked in several companies, among others Philips, and universities, in Belgium, Spain and Argentina. He is currently a retired professor, his last position having been as professor at the University Rovira i Virgili, Tarragona, Spain. His research interests include ASIC and FPGA design, digital arithmetic and cryptography. He is the author of nine books and of more than a hundred international papers.