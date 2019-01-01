David Bañeres was born in Alguaire, Lleida, Spain in 1978. Senior Computer Engineer since 2000, he obtained a doctorate degree in Software from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in 2008. Since 2008 he is Professor of the Catalonia Open University (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya - UOC), member of the Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications Department. His teaching activity focuses in several courses related to the speciality of Digital Electronics and Operating Systems. His research focuses on the field of design of intelligent tutoring to improve online teaching.