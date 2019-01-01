Profile

David Bañeres

Profesor Agregado

Bio

David Bañeres was born in Alguaire, Lleida, Spain in 1978. Senior Computer Engineer since 2000, he obtained a doctorate degree in Software from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in 2008. Since 2008 he is Professor of the Catalonia Open University (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya - UOC), member of the Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications Department. His teaching activity focuses in several courses related to the speciality of Digital Electronics and Operating Systems. His research focuses on the field of design of intelligent tutoring to improve online teaching.

Courses

Sistemas Digitales: De las puertas lógicas al procesador

Digital Systems: From Logic Gates to Processors

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder