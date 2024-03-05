Illinois Tech
Computer Networking
Kevin Vaccaro

Instructor: Kevin Vaccaro

What you'll learn

  • Compare and contrast Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and User Datagram Protocol (UDP) ports, protocols, and their purposes.

  • Analyze and compare common networking hardware.

  • Compare and contrast protocols for wireless networking.

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Computer Networking! In this course, we will cover the topics of: Network Hardware, Protocols, and Wireless Technology. This module explores communication networks. It examines basic network hardware and communication protocols. The module provides methods for creating networks and discusses network topologies, specifically local area networks (LAN) and wide area networks (WAN).

6 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module compares how data is sent over the internet using Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and User Datagram Protocol (UDP). It explores how each uses an Internet Protocol (IP) address for transferring data but through different processes. The module identifies services available through network hosts.

4 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

This module investigates basics of wireless technology. It explores wireless security and the standard for information technology, specifically IEEE 802.11.

4 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

1 assignment

Kevin Vaccaro
Illinois Tech
