About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Computer Information Systems Specialization
Beginner Level

Computer Science, Data Science, Graphic Design

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the basic hardware components of a computer. Explain how software creates a functional and productive computer. Build a basic computer.

Skills you will gain

  • Building Computers
  • Computer Software
  • Computer Hardware
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Hardware

Week
2

Week 2

Software

Week
3

Week 3

Networking and the Internet

About the Introduction to Computer Information Systems Specialization

Introduction to Computer Information Systems

