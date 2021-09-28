This course provides foundational understanding of how computers process information through hardware and software. You will investigate the world of Information Technology (IT) and survey hardware components, mobile devices, operating systems, programs and apps, network fundamentals, the Internet, and touch on security and ethics.
Identify the basic hardware components of a computer. Explain how software creates a functional and productive computer. Build a basic computer.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Computing and information systems are some of the fastest growing fields in the world. The skills needed to build computers, configure security networks, and engineer software are highly valued throughout the global workforce. The possibilities are endless, exciting, and this module will provide you with the basic foundation needed to take the first steps into the world of computer information systems. You will start with readings and exercises that will teach you how computers are made and how to use hardware to create the most energy efficient and productive computers. The module concludes with a learning activity in which students will practice assembling a computer.
In your last module, you learned all about hardware. You studied how motherboards, hard disks, power supplies and other components work together to create a basic computer. However, a computer is a lot more than a series of wires and circuits. In order for a computer to function, it needs to communicate with its user and be told what to do. In this module, you will learn all about operating systems and other types of software that make it possible for a user to communicate with a computer and give it commands that make it a fully functional machine. This module will prepare you for your final module, in which students are asked to use software to design a network security system.
In your last module, you learned about software, how to communicate with a computer, and give it demands that transform it into a fully functional productivity tool. In this course's final module, you will learn how computers can communicate with each other on the internet. You will learn about basic network addressing, the domain system, and fundamental internet protocols. You will also learn some basic history about the creation of the internet. Upon completion of this module, you will have the foundational knowledge of computing and information systems needed to proceed to the next course in this specialization.
for basic components of computer hardware and processing mechanism, it is a best course
very good explained course learn the student basic computer hardare an software components and basic networking keep going thanks.
A compact but quite comprehensive course with good assessment structure to allow students to test their understandings of the course.
This Specialization is intended for anyone seeking to learn basic computer skills. Through 3 courses, you will study computer hardware, software, and data safety. You will also learn about digital literacy and productivity tools. These courses will prepare you for a number of jobs within the field of computer information systems.
