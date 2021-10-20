HY
Sep 28, 2021
A compact but quite comprehensive course with good assessment structure to allow students to test their understandings of the course.
TS
Feb 18, 2022
very good explained course learn the student basic computer hardare an software components and basic networking keep going thanks.
By Bianca R d A A•
Oct 19, 2021
The course was very good, but it's not fair that after all the effort applied for 3 weeks, at the end, in order for me to receive my certificate, some colleague needs to see and to correct my work. Because I see that for everyone this is taking a long time to happen and it creates an inconvenience for those who have been waiting for a long time and there are people who end up giving up and leaving.
By Peter J H•
Sep 19, 2021
Grossly out of date. I wanted to do a course that brings me up to date with modern hardware.
By Marina F•
Dec 17, 2021
The information provided within the course was not enough for me to understand the topic well . I had to search the information from external sources to understand the topic. It doubled my time spent for this course.
By Herman Y•
Sep 29, 2021
A compact but quite comprehensive course with good assessment structure to allow students to test their understandings of the course.
By Tamer S•
Feb 19, 2022
very good explained course learn the student basic computer hardare an software components and basic networking keep going thanks.
By ASHAR A•
Dec 26, 2021
for basic components of computer hardware and processing mechanism, it is a best course
By Muhammad Z I K•
Jan 14, 2022
very effective for my knowledge
By John D•
Mar 4, 2022
Amazing
By HARIPRIYA•
Apr 15, 2022
5
By Nguyễn M N•
Oct 2, 2021
gud
By Steven•
May 1, 2022
The entire course consists of the most basic barebones, dry, information. Almost the entire course is just links to other articles. The "Lucid Chart" link 404'd as well, so there's that.
I guess if you have never heard of a computer before this course would be mildly informative. However I would not reccmmend anyone to have to pay for this course. It's poorly done and the videos are terrible, they may as well not even exist.
By Wang X J•
Feb 13, 2022
poor