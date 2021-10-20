Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computer Hardware and Software by University of California, Irvine

4.4
stars
45 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This course provides foundational understanding of how computers process information through hardware and software. You will investigate the world of Information Technology (IT) and survey hardware components, mobile devices, operating systems, programs and apps, network fundamentals, the Internet, and touch on security and ethics....

Top reviews

By Bianca R d A A

Oct 19, 2021

The course was very good, but it's not fair that after all the effort applied for 3 weeks, at the end, in order for me to receive my certificate, some colleague needs to see and to correct my work. Because I see that for everyone this is taking a long time to happen and it creates an inconvenience for those who have been waiting for a long time and there are people who end up giving up and leaving.

By Peter J H

Sep 19, 2021

Grossly out of date. I wanted to do a course that brings me up to date with modern hardware.

By Marina F

Dec 17, 2021

The information provided within the course was not enough for me to understand the topic well . I had to search the information from external sources to understand the topic. It doubled my time spent for this course.

By Herman Y

Sep 29, 2021

A compact but quite comprehensive course with good assessment structure to allow students to test their understandings of the course.

By Tamer S

Feb 19, 2022

very good explained course learn the student basic computer hardare an software components and basic networking keep going thanks.

By ASHAR A

Dec 26, 2021

for basic components of computer hardware and processing mechanism, it is a best course

By Muhammad Z I K

Jan 14, 2022

very effective for my knowledge

By John D

Mar 4, 2022

Amazing

By HARIPRIYA

Apr 15, 2022

5

By Nguyễn M N

Oct 2, 2021

gud

By Steven

May 1, 2022

T​he entire course consists of the most basic barebones, dry, information. Almost the entire course is just links to other articles. The "Lucid Chart" link 404'd as well, so there's that.

I​ guess if you have never heard of a computer before this course would be mildly informative. However I would not reccmmend anyone to have to pay for this course. It's poorly done and the videos are terrible, they may as well not even exist.

By Wang X J

Feb 13, 2022

poor

