Start building applications (apps) that connect to data sources. Learn how client-server communications work and practice reaching out to external data sources with requests for data. You’ll apply techniques for working with APIs by building simple apps that use data.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- React (Javascript Library)
- Data Management
- Application development
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta React Native Specialization
If you want to learn how to create apps for Android and iOS devices, this course is right for you. This program is taught by industry-recognized experts at Meta.
